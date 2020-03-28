Hypocrite? Khloe Kardashian Slams Fans Calling Her Out For Tristan Thompson Reunion

Khloe Kardashian cannot take any more drama about her past relationship.

On March 26, Khloe tweeted the premiere episode of their family's TV series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Season 18.

But as soon as it got available on the platform, some of her fans assembled on Twitter and questioned her decision to forgive his ex-partner Tristan Thompson, who cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Hypocrite?

Because of the promo trailer, netizens took the chance to interrogate the 35-year-old "The X-factor" former host.

"So they all forgave tristan for cheating on khloe, so they must forgive jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent!" one of the top commenters said. "I love all woman's in this family but I can't agree with hypocrisy #KUWTK."

Because of such insensitive comment, it did not take long for that specific Twitter user to get on Khloe's nerves.

According to Khloe, they have already forgiven both the 29-year-old NBA power forward and Jordyn.

"The nonconsent thing is near say [sic]. The entire story is hearsay but I'll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with," she went on.

However, the issue spread even more after her explanation backfired when another fan chimed in.

"If you forgave both parties, why do we not hear about you guys hanging out with Jordyn the way you hanging out with Tristan," the netizen said.

Khloe then explained that they would know everyone who got involved in the cheating scandal have already been forgiven if only they are paying attention to her Instagram Stories.

What Caused This Clash?

As seen in the KUWTK season premiere, Kim Kardashian invited Tristan to dinner in New York City.

Khloe then admitted that it was not easy for her to see her family spending some time with her ex-partner, most especially when it is just less than a year after he cheated on her multiple times.

"I thought it was really nice that he came to dinner and that you guys allowed that, but we all just don't need to be hanging out for no reason," Khloe revealed. "It's not even been a year since our breakup, so it's just a lot so soon."

Ever since they filmed the episode, the former couple has been spending time together again.

In fact, a source told Us Weekly through its "Hot Hollywood" podcast that Khloe and Tristan joined forces to give their daughter, True, the utmost care she needs during this widespread pandemic.

"Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True's dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan," the source said after admitting that Khloe does not have any negative feelings toward her ex-partner anymore.

