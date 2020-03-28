Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Lose To Cambridges Again After Insincere Post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in the campaign for Clap for our Carers, to give thanks to doctors, nurses, first responders and other medical frontliners -- especially the NHS staff who are saving coronavirus patients across the U.K.

Even though the couple is living away from Prince Harry's home country, they found a way to show support from abroad.

On Thursday, British citizens stepped out in their balconies, windows, and doorsteps to honor the health care professionals who are working tirelessly in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to their official Instagram account and posted an Instagram Story with clapping emojis.

"Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond," they captioned the plain black background and added a ton of clapping emojis.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tribute fell flat and was called "impersonal" compared to their in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with rest of the royal family's tribute.

The Cambridges, Prince William and Kate Middleton, posted a video of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. The kids were enthusiastically clapping for the carers.

They captioned the video, "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID-19: thank you."

It was not only Prince William's family who took part in the initiative.

Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and Viscount James also paid tribute to the frontliners as they applauded the healthcare workers in a video shared on the official Royal Family Instagram.

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners, emergency and public services."

The video was apparently from Her Majesty, the Queen, where photos of Queen Elizabeth meeting NHS workers in previous visits were posted.

The official Royal Family twitter account also posted another video in honor of the carers around the world, showing loud clapping sound from the Windsor Castle household.

In an Instagram story on the Clarence House account, Prince Charles -- who was recently tested positive for the coronavirus -- and Duchess Camilla wrote, "Thank you to you all."

pic.twitter.com/RPAE1ysh3p Hispanic News Prince Charles Virtually Joins Camilla to Clap for Health Care Workers After Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/XnGrGEOVnB — HispanicNews.com (@HispanicNews) March 27, 2020

The caption was posted alongside photos of the couple shaking hands with NHS workers and images of themselves clapping from two different rooms.

Despite Prince Charles' recent diagnosis, it was reported that he is still working at his home office desk. Clarence House has also posted a thank you note from the Prince of Wales for the many "get well wishes" he received.

It was reported that Prince Harry has reportedly gotten emotional and worried after learning that his father has coronavirus. In Touch Weekly reported that Duke of Sussex felt guilty about not being close to home.

However, Prince Charles reportedly assured him that there is nothing anyone can do since he is in self-isolation.

Despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "impersonal" tribute, the Duke and Duchess have spread the word about the NHS tribute.

They have also encouraged volunteers to get involved in giving back to the community and promote positive mental health, community work, and helplines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles