John Callahan: 'All My Children' Star Dies At 66

Actor John Callahan, known for his role as Edmund Grey in the hit television show "All My Children," has passed away. He was 66.

Dear Friend Lost

The well-known actor also starred in other soap opera shows, including "Days Of Our Lives," "Santa Barbara," and "Falcon Crest." His ex-wife and former co-star in "All My Children" Eva LaRue confirmed his death through her official social media account.

The two, who played as a married couple in the show, shared a daughter in real life, Kaya.

On Saturday, the television actress wrote a heartfelt message to honor Callahan, whom she considered as a dear friend. In her post, Eva expressed how devastated she felt when she found out he died.

"May Flights of Angels Wing You To Your Rest my Dear Friend. You're bigger than life, a gregarious personality will leave a whole in our hearts forever. We are devastated -- My great friend, co-parent partner, and loving father to Kaya," LaRue wrote on Instagram.

She went on to describe the kind of person John Callahan was to her and their daughter. She made a list of the many things they would miss about him.

"That big belly laugh, bad puns, bear hugs, ability to harmonize any song, great kitchen table singing fests, and two-stepping badass. A great timekeeper, a Beatles fanatic (I wish to God we could go back to "Yesterday")," LaRue wrote

The actress added that she and their daughter Kaya are beyond heartbroken finding out about his death. She went on to write, "Kaya and I are beyond heartbroken, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best, most beautiful written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you."

Various other posts on Twitter have been made in honor of Callahan. His ex-wife LaRue made sure that everyone knew how good of a person he was and how much he changed her and their daughter's life.

However, none of the posts listed the cause of his death.

A Colorful Career

Callahan started his acting career in "All My Children" in 1992. He held onto the role across 356 episodes until it came to an end in 2005. The show became a huge part of the lives of American households, and so did Callahan's.

He did not just play the role of Edmund Grey. He touched the lives of many people through his portrayal. Though saddened by its ending, the show opened doors of opportunities for Callahan to further enhance his craft. He starred in several other television programs and soon became a household name.

In LaRue's post, she also revealed how much of a baseball fan Callahan was.

"I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees have just lost their biggest Fan."

It is yet another sad day for the entertainment industry. His contribution to the industry was made through the lives he touched when he played various roles in soap opera shows. John Callahan will forever be missed.

