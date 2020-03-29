REPORT: Prince Albert of Monaco NOT To Blame For Prince Charles' Coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco set the record straight and came out clean after several reports came out blaming him for causing Prince Charles to catch the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus after he displayed mild symptoms.

Since the reigning Prince of Monaco also caught the virus just a few days after his roundtable meeting with Britain's heir to the throne, many people suspected that he passed on the virus to Prince Charles.

As the rumors were getting out of control already, the 62-year-old royal finally spoke up in an interview with RTL French radio on Thursday where he confirmed that he spent time with the Prince of Wales before the diagnosis.

"I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but I didn't shake his hand. I was at the other end of the table, way far away," he narrated in French. "We nodded hello to one another, so I don't think I can really be accused of contaminating him."

Prince Albert and Prince Charles both attended the event for Water Aid in London last March 10.

Prince Albert went on and said that many people at the congress center joined them. In addition, Prince Charles continued to travel for a few more days after their meeting, making him vulnerable from the coronavirus numerous times.

"My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case," Prince Albert said, referring to the time when he found out about his health status. "I've a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I'd a runny nose the first few days that was the first sign."

Currently, both Princes Charles and Prince Albert are experiencing mild symptoms but remain in good health.

For Prince Albert's case, he is taking extra measures to prevent the disease from attacking his body more since he has a medical history of having pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the heir to the throne is now at a royal estate in Scotland where he is self-isolating. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall -- who has always been traveling with the prince in every royal engagement -- has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Where Did Prince Charles Possibly Get It?

Since the coronavirus got categorized as a pandemic, the Prince of Wales started to practice social distancing by shifting handshaking to namaste greetings.

Although he managed to keep himself away from skinship, he attended multiple royal meetings and packed events these past few weeks, making it even harder for Clarence House to do contact tracing to pinpointfrom whom exactly he caught the virus.

In a report made by the Court Circular, Prince Charles met with dozens of people between March 10 and March 13 near his Scottish home in Birkhall.

Aside from meeting Prince Albert at the WaterAid Summit, he also met the Commonwealth High Commissioners at St James' Palace and attended a conference as patron of the International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture, and Urbanism.

A dinner at Buckingham Palace for the Prince's Trust followed after the engagements.

On the following day, he still appeared in more meetings before traveling again at the London Palladium to attend the Prince's Trust Awards.

Meanwhile, on March 12, the heir to the throne held an investiture. He also encountered the former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney before going on a dinner in relation to the Australian Bushfire Appeal.

Later that day, he went to see Queen Elizabeth II.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles