Rude Royals? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Cut Ties With The Queen In DISRESPECTFUL Way

It could have been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last chance to give a proper goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. However, they chose to break up with the monarch in the most disrespectful way.

A new report emerged online revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan cut their ties with the Queen through an e-mail.

"Shortly before they came back to London in early January, Harry contacted his grandmother and father by e-mail to tell them he and Meghan wanted out," a source told Daily Mail.

The source directly pointed out the discourteous act of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before they dropped their bombshell announcement.

Since Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles did not want Harry to "rush into anything," they ordered him to make his request in writing and look for some ideas other than leaving.

The source added that Her Majesty and the heir to the throne understood their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, but they did not want him to decide on his own without having second thoughts.

However, the Duke of Sussex thought that the command might be a way for the Queen and his father to keep him in the family and delay their plans. He then hastily pushed the exit button and announced their departure as senior royals.

Alhough it caused more headaches to the Queen, another source recently shared that they are trying to reconcile and iron out everything before the scheduled farewell.

"Meghan told her inner circle of friends that Harry has been communicating with Prince William and the queen on a pretty consistent basis," the insider said, proving that they are trying their best to work it out.

Meghan, The Most Impolite Royal?

In the same report, another royal insider expressed their dismay over the fact that the Duke of Sussex gave up everything and even burned his connections with every royal family member for Meghan.

Moreover, they also believed that Meghan successfully got what she always wanted.

"One of the earliest signs that Meghan was determined to do it her way occurred when the Queen invited her to Chester after her wedding in June 2018," the report by Daily Mail stated.

According to the publication, Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth's personal assistant, told Meghan to wear a hat since Queen Elizabeth II would be wearing one, too. In the royal protocol, it is a must for every member to follow Her Majesty's style as a sign of respect.

However, the Duchess went against the wave and attended the event bareheaded.

The alleged rudeness of Meghan towards the Queen became a recurring scene since then.

For instance, Harry and Meghan received massive backlash after they released a lengthy message on their website detailing their transition before they officially leave the monarchy in March 2020.

One of the lines read: "While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

The whole statement made Good Morning Britain broadcaster Piers Morgan call them out for their "staggering disrespect" to the monarch.

