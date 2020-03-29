Royal Troll: Did Prince Harry Just Fool The World With Meghan Markle's Disney Pitch?

Earlier this year, when the news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, a cringe-worthy video clip of the Duke of Sussex resurfaced on the internet.

In the viral video, the 35-year-old Prince could be seen talking to the Disney CEO Bob Iger, which according to critics proved that Meghan's husband was working his way out of the royal family even months before their bombshell announcement.

The video was taken back in July 2019 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the premiere of Disney's remake of the 1994 animation file, "The Lion King." The premiere was held in support of the African Parks, an organization that Prince Harry supports.

During the premiere in London, Meghan could be seen greeting the Queen of all pop stars, Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z. Beside them is Prince Harry exchanging some small talk with the Disney CEO.

Although Beyonce greeting Meghan "My princess" immediately went viral, some eves-dropping internet users could not help but overhear Prince Harry and Iger's conversation that hinted a possible future work for the former "Suits" actress.

In the resurfaced clip, the Duke could be heard saying: "You know she does voiceovers," which obviously took Iger by surprise.

"Did you know that? You seem surprised," Prince Harry added.

He then gestured towards Meghan, who is speaking with Beyonce and Jay-Z, and said: "She's really interested." To which Iger replied with: "Sure. We'd love to try."

The Truth Behind The So-called "Work Pitch"

It turns out that Prince Harry and Bob Iger's controversial red carpet exchange was actually just a simple "inside joke." It is because even before the Lion King premiere night, the 38-year-old Meghan already knows about the project.

In short, Harry and Iger just trolled us big-time with that sneaky red carpet conversation. Well played!

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex was first introduced to the film idea in Summer of 2019. She was approached by filmmakers Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz about the project.

Hello! reported that Meghan was aware of the nature of the film, as she saw some footage take a few years ago. The team believed Meghan would be a perfect fit to do the narration due to her passion for wildlife.

The report also suggested that the Duchess signed the deal in exchange for Disney donating to Elephants Without Borders. She then recorded the voiceover narration by fall of 2018.

Meghan X Disney+

Last Wednesday, Disney Plus finally revealed that the Duchess acted as narrator in the upcoming movie called "Elephant."

The "Disneynature" feature follows the journey of an elephant mother who travels across the Kalahari Desert together with her calf. The story highlights the elephant's 1,000-mile journey across Africa is an extraordinary adventure that will change their lives.

"Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus," the streaming giant wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Baby No. 2? Meghan Markle's Post-Royal Plans, REVEALED!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles