Kourtney Kardashian Acting Like Meghan Markle In New KUWTK Season? PROOF HERE

Did Kourtney Kardashian see Meghan Markle as an inspiration that she started to act like the royal in the new season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians?"

In the first episode of "KUWTK" Season 18, it has been finally revealed the real story behind the first promo video which showed Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian hitting each other.

During the episode, the 39-year-old KKW Beauty owner commented on Kylie Jenner's choice to make an appearance in Paris after becoming too ill. According to Kim, her absence and last-minute cancellation made the matriarch, Kris Jenner, upset.

"The problem is if I were on my deathbed, I would still show up," Kim told Kendall. "And mom is so used to me, Kourtney-well...me and Khloé going on our death beds."

Since she left out Kourtney once again, the eldest among the Kardashians and Jenner sisters called Kim out for not respecting her decision to create a private space in her life.

Although she reappeared this season, the 40-year-old star started to talk about quitting in May 2019 during her interview with "Paper."

According to Kourtney, she wanted to "sail away" so no one could see her ever again. However, she still could not find the perfect place overseas.

The idea of deserting floated again during an interview on "The Real," during which Kourtney said that she wishes to finally have her moments [away from the show] because "life is short."

Even last year, Kourtney caused rumors that she would be quitting for real after she told Entertainment Tonight that she has been wanting to focus most of her time on being a mom and putting her energy in there.

Because she never failed to express her intentions to leave, she was eventually compared with the Duchess of Sussex who quit her royal life in pursuit of gaining independence and offering their family-of-three the security and privacy they deserve.

Apparently Kourtney Kardashian is following Meghan Markle lead quitting her royal family as well — Richard todd (@Richard90618832) March 30, 2020

What Made Kardashians, Meghan Similar?

It is not only Kourtney who shares similarities with the Duchess of Sussex.

For instance, when Good Morning Britain broadcaster Piers Morgan spoke on TMX Fox News Special Documentary "Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis" earlier this 2020, he called Meghan as a "self-obsessed" Kardashian and a person who is trying so hard to be like Princess Diana.

The 55-year-old English journalist said, "If Meghan Markle thinks she is going to emerge from this as some kind of Princess Diana figure, she needs to think again. She's going to end up like a mini royal Kim Kardashian with all the ignominy that goes with that title."

In addition, actor David Spade shared the same sentiments in one episode During the latest episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

His comments came months after Prince Harry and Meghan decided to leave the monarchy. According to the actor, she could have left the "dull, boring" monarchy a long time ago.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old comedian Ron Funches appeared in the same segment and said, "They're stepping on the Kardashians of being famous for doing nothing. The Kardashians are mad. They don't want 'em here."

Though they all shared some resemblances, it is still up to them if they would show the negative side of their decisions or not.

