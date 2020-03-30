Shameless? Lady Gaga’s Dad Slammed After Asking Donation For THIS!

It is evident that the coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed every industry and business across the world.

With this, millions of people have lost their jobs and have resulted in a record-breaking number of unemployment insurance claims in the US soaring past three-million.

Lady Gaga's Dad Solicits Money

Following the issue about the massive unemployment, Lady Gaga's father Joe Germanotta -- an owner of a restaurant in New York City called Joanne Trattoria -- launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay his laid-off staff amid the health crisis.

"I'm doing the best I can but we had to close Joanne for the month. Our staff needs some help financially. Any help for our employees will be appreciated," he wrote in his now-deleted post via Twitter.

The post also includes a link to a GoFundMe which states: "Our amazing staff is made up of primarily hourly workers who depend on our payroll, and who overwhelmingly live paycheck to paycheck. As our doors remain closed longer than anticipated, our staff is finding it increasingly difficult to finance the daily necessities to keep them healthy, like groceries and insurance costs - to say nothing of rent, utilities, and other recurring bills."

The page, which was also deleted, mentioned that it needs US$50,000 to cover the payroll for two weeks.

Netizens Ask What Would Lady Gaga Do?

Germanotta received backlash from the netizens for asking the public to chip in for donations to cover his almost 30 employees who are now suffering due to loss of jobs.

Outraged online users pointed out Lady GaGa's lack of empathy towards their business since the Grammy Award-winning singer was also the part-owner of the said establishment.

Blogger, columnist and media personality Perez Hilton also questioned the pop star despite her posts reaching out to different charities to help people from the pandemic.

"Lady Gaga is worth hundreds of millions of dollars AND is part owner in her family's restaurant. Yet her also wealthy father has just taken to Twitter to ask the public to help finance the workers they have stopped paying," Hilton said.

As cited by Forbes, the "Born This Way" hitmaker's net worth last year was US$39.5 million. The singer was also said to have taken home an estimated $5 to $10 million from her various endorsements.

On the other hand, Germanotta denied posting anything on Twitter and claims that he "doesn't write my tweets for the restaurant," he said on Fox News.

The restaurant owner also added he will return the donated money, and if that is not possible, he will be the one to cover the expenses and to pay her employees.

The multi-million pop star is one of the celebrities who are giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic through her beauty line, Haus Labs, who has pledged to donate 20% of profits to local food banks such as LA Food Bank and Food Bank for NYC.

