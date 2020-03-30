Donald Trump Sends Stern Message To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After Move To LA

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex transition to their non-royal life, rumors sparked that the couple has shifted to settle in the U.S. instead of Canada as their permanent home after stepping back from their royal duties.

A British news outlet broke the news that the Sussexes took a private flight to Los Angeles before the borders in the United States and Canada closed for non-essential travel to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

"This move was planned for some time. They realized Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area," a royal insider told the outlet.

People magazine, on the other hand, confirmed the news and reported that the couple "have been living in a secluded compound and haven't ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic."

Trump Says Meghan and Harry "Must Pay!"

Given that the high profile couple is now residing in America, U.S. President Donald Trump cleared that the country will not pay for their security protection.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump posted on his official Twitter account.

The Sussexes security consists of nine highly skilled British officers traveling back and forth between the U.K. and the U.S.

In a separate report, a British news outlet cited a source saying that the said countries have a long-standing agreement about employing security for diplomats and royals; however, since their bombshell news about "Megxit," the couple will no longer be considered as an "international protected person."

The Sussex Don't Need Trump

Meghan and Harry gave a snappy comeback and cleared that they no longer want to rely on any of the public funds for their security protection.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made," a Sussex spokesperson told the Guardian.

Canada Will Stop Paying for The Couple's Security

Since their announcement that they will be resigning as senior royals of the British monarchy, the former "Suits" star and the 35-year-old duke have been living in Vancouver, Canada.

However, it was previously reported that the Canadian government would stop providing security for their family as soon as they officially stepped down in their royal duties on March 31.

"The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status," announced by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) last February.

According to RCMP, they have been providing security assistance to the couple since they arrived in Canada "intermittently since November 2019" since Meghan and Harry are recognized as Internationally Protected Persons.

