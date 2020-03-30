[WATCH] Backstreet Boys Reunited for 'I Want it That Way' Performance -- With a Twist

On Sunday night, there was a star-studded concert that aired on FOX, to help raise money for two charities. No, there was no violation of the quarantine people are asked to do, because the concert took place online.

One of the greatest boybands in history, the Backstreet Boys, has literally reunited from different parts of the country for a very unique and exceptional performance.

Major music festivals have already cancelled or postponed the scheduled events due to the growing pandemic. Still, many celebrities and artists have graced music fans with some tunes from their favorite artists through their social media accounts, and now, a broadcasting network.

Their kids joined the Backstreet Boys on Sunday night as they performed their hits for the benefit concert, "iHeartRadio's Living Room Concert for America."

The five-member band broadcasted from their respective living rooms as they sang their 1999 hit single, "I Want It That Way."

They each performed on five different screens.

Brian Littrell, who was from Atlanta, kicked things off by introducing his band members and later joined the performance.

Littrell said, "We wanted to do something a little different for you. A little special, bringing our living room to yours. I'm going to be joined by my bandmates in just a second."

He later added, "We live in unprecedented times today with the COVID-19 virus."

Littrell thanked iHeartRadio for organizing it, as well as to FOX for airing it. He also thanked the front-line responders.

Just like clockwork, all the members sang and danced to their hit single.

Kevin Richardson played percussion with his sons Maxwell and Mason, who played the guitar and the drums.

Nick Carter just held his adorable son Odin as they sang and danced next to his pool.

Howie Richardson and AJ McLean also appeared on screen as they sang the song all together in perfect harmony.

Proceeds raised from the concert will go to Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

The band was last spotted arriving at the airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where they were supposed to have a concert, as part of their worldwide concert.

However, in a statement released on Twitter the day before their concert, the Backstreet Boys had to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The safety and well-being of our fans, employees, and all personnel is always our top priority. We regret the disappointment of fans."

On Sunday, Elton John hosted the "Living Room Concert for America" in his "only home that doesn't have a piano."

It was created to raise money for charities that support groups battling the pandemic, and it featured a star-studded lineup of musical icons.

Grammy winner Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell delivered a more relaxed version of her breakout song, "Bad Guy."

Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Shawn Mendez are self-isolating together and have given their fans a rare domestic dose of them together. The couple sang Cabello's hit, "My Oh My."

Sam Smith also sang a ballad of his song, "How Do You Sleep," snapping his fingers for added percussion.

Mariah Carey also joined the lineup and had two special guests, her twins "Dem Babies."

The singer belted out her 1996 song "Always Be My Baby" alongside a keyboard.

While it was not revealed how much the show raised, Procter & Gamble donated $500,000, which was reportedly matched by FOX.

READ MORE: Quarantine Anxiety? Sam Smith Thinks He's Living In A Haunted House!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles