Kylie Jenner Slammed As Bad Parent Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Kylie Jenner voiced out what some people have been feeling locked down amid the coronavirus outbreak, but this was misconstrued by many. According to her, she's bored, and because that understandably came out as quite insensitive, many could not help but bash her, including her parenting skills.

After all, she won't be bored if she only plays more with her kid in this period. At least that is what of her critics said.

Kylie Jenner literally called for people to berate her by posting a selfie on Saturday, March 29, with the damning caption, "Bored in the house and I'm in the house bored." She knew people are mostly online these days and she knew people are not taking this lockdown lightly. Still, she went ahead and posted that, causing a ruckus among those who've seen it.

It did not take long.

After a few seconds, the billionaire reality star and makeup mogul got slammed. "Play with your kid," one hater said. Jenner has one kid with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster.

Some took offense with the fact that she can still be bored while living in her mansion. Some told her to explore her house, and one firmly said, "oh please your rich. Stop complaining pls"

It can be felt though that those comments about her not playing enough with Stormi is a bit misplaced. A quick check of her social media accounts would show that she and her daughter are bonding like crazy for years. There is no shortage of playtime with mom for Stormi at all.

Just last week, Jenner shared a cute photo of the 2-year-old fully submerged in bubbles as she took her bath. Only her little head was peeking out, and her sweet smile is enough to melt hearts.

"This pic makes me happy," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the photo.

For the record also, Jenner had already did her part in easing the coronavirus problem for everyone in her own way. She already donated $1 Million for face masks, face shields, and other protective gear for the frontliners on this war against the coronavirus.

The doctor who delivered her daughter herself wrote how grateful they are about this generous gesture. 'I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy, and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude," the doctor wrote. She said Jenner made her wishes to the Universe for protective masks came true. She then also said Jenner is a true hero whose donations can save so many precious lives.

Apart from the money, whom some may think she has abundant of anyway, Jenner has already been warning people to take the quarantine seriously even before she made the donation. She repeatedly told people to stay home and had been providing many pieces of advice on the need to stay home to protect loved ones and the elderly.

Still, the lockdown is truly taking a toll on many people around the world, which naturally does not exempt Kylie Jenner. Someone who is constantly out and about and busy with chasing dreams is likely to feel bored when suddenly compelled just to stay home.

