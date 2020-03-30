Robert Pattinson Implies He's a Preserved Donkey

Robert Pattinson implies he smells like a preserved corpse. He also said that he was not always the sexy man that many women would say he is.

in an interview with Allure, the "Twilight" actor thought it time to share what he smells like, based on what people told him. According to him, he smells a lot of crayons, which for him means he feels like he's embalmed.

Now that is a weird smell. However, this does not stop him from getting projects because he's a sex symbol these days.

This has not always been the case though, he shared. According to him, when he was auditioning for "Twilight,' which really propelled him into great heights, he looked like an ugly baby if there is such a thing.

In his words, he said he looked like "a baby with a wig on... I had done a job where I'd dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body... then I had a few months where I'd been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body."

Pattinson is not the only one reminiscing about his younger days, though. The first man who reportedly gave him his job prior to being cast in "Harry Potter" shared how he felt finding out Pattinson was already famous. Pattinson worked for him for over a year.

"I can't even pinpoint when it was, but I was like, 'Wow that's Robert' when I read one of the papers here about him," Vipin Patel said.

He then shared that at the time when he was still the boss of Pattinson, he noticed that the actor was not even stylish. He clarified that Pattinson has always been handsome, though.

Beyond his looks, Patel said Pattinson was a poster employee. He worked hard, and he did not incur any late nor absences. He was hard working and turning up even if the weather was not good.

Patel then added that he also liked the actor's "Twilight" movies as well. The former boss is so proud of Pattinson that he said he watched every single movie that this former employee of his starred or appeared in.

Patel could not be prouder now though with Pattinson taking on the role of Batman in the Matt Reeves adaption. He said he could not imagine Pattinson getting it, but he did. With him bagging the role, Pate said for sure that the Batman movie with Robert as the main cast would be quite special.

The next James Bond could very well be Pattinson too, Patel shared. "I can just picture him. His acting is superb, I think he's growing with the 'The Batman,' he has to be James Bond next," Patel described.

Overall, the former employer is proud of what the hardworking Pattinson achieved later in life. Hearing about him on the news and on TV always made him and his own family happy. He even rearranges the magazines he is selling to make sure Pattinson's cover if there is, is always on the front.

