LOOK! Drake, Sophie Brussaux Finally Reveal 2-Year-Old Son Adonis to the World

"Hotline Bling" rapper, Drake, has finally introduced his son Adonis in an Instagram debut on Monday, more than two years after his birth.

Initially keeping his child's birth a secret, Drake has finally shared a few photos of his curly-haired boy alongside a lengthy, emotional caption about missing his family and encouraging everyone to be conscious of "fears coming in from others."

The 33-year-old also urged his followers to break free of the wheel of "suffering and panic and open up your own light," adding that "We are powerful manifestors."

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends, and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he said, in reference to President Donald Trump's order to isolate and self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first image, Adonis has curly blonde hair and big blue eyes. He is seen with his dad donning matching outfits as the dad wraps his arms around him and looks at him tenderly.

In another photo, it showed the star with his son and his ex-girlfriend and the mother of Adonis, Sophie Brussaux. The trio looks like they were happy as they pose to the camera.

There's also another cute shot that shows Adonis sitting in a white toy car next to an enormous teddy pair. "Remember to ask for support if you're ever feeling alone.

Until then, please keep your lights on," he concluded.

Brussaux has also shared a couple of photos of Adonis, ranging from when he was still really young up to what looks like recent pictures.

Adonis was born in October 2017, but Drake didn't confirm he had secretly fathered his first child after rapper Pusha T claimed on his track, "The Story of Adidon" that the former "Degrassi" actor secretly had a son.

The song revealed that the mother of his son was named Sophie, with the lyrics to the song goes, "Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run. That's real. Love that baby, respect that girl."

However, in his 2018 track "Emotionless," Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, confirmed that he has a son and rapped the lines, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid."

In an interview with NBA player LeBron James' show "The Shop," Drake addressed the relationship he has with Adonis' mother.

He revealed that he's a single father learning to communicate with the mother of his son since they have their moments, but said he's worried about explaining what happened to his relationship with Brussaux.

"I don't want to be able to explain to my son what happened, but I don't have any desire for him not to love his mother. I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother."

He furthermore added that he has unconditional love for Brussaux because "I want him to love his mother, and I have to project that energy."

Drake and former adult movie star Sophie Brussaux had a short fling. In the rapper's track "March 14," he explained how the French native fell pregnant after they slept together a couple of times.

Speaking to Rap Radar last year, Drake even hesitated to address the rumors before because he was waiting on the results of a DNA test.

"I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn't want to go tell the world that was my son," he said.

However, he did accept the fatherhood. In November 2019, the singer-rapper made his feelings clear when he shared a photo of his son's feet to Instagram, and that's all he has ever shared - pictures of his son's feet and arm, but never his face.

But the rapper has chosen not to share pictures of his face, until today.

