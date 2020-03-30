Justin Trudeau's Wife Shares Good News After Criticial Coronavirus Diagnosis

Alhough the number of coronavirus death tolls around the globe continues to rise, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, shared some good news to give everyone hope.

Last weekend, Sophie posted a lengthy message on her Facebook page and gave an update regarding her health status after she caught the coronavirus.

"I wanted to give you all an update: I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health," the 44-year-old first lady wrote.

Her recovery announcement followed her confirmation on March 12 that she got tested positive for the disease after returning from a trip to London.

Since the day she received her diagnosis, Sophie remained in isolation and took all the recommended precautions since she felt mild symptoms.

Sophie also took the chance to send her heartfelt gratitude toward those people who sent her well-wishes while she was still battling with the illness. She also acknowledged those who patients who caught the coronavirus and are still fighting up until now, telling them that she is giving them her love.

Sophie Sent Inspiring Message

Aside from unveiling the excellent news, the Canadian Prime Minister's wife also reminded her followers that people should only practice physical distancing and not emotional one.

She urged everyone to continue deepening their relationship through social media or a phone call for them to stay connected while everyone is expected to stay at their respective homes.

"I strongly believe that science AND compassion will get us through this crisis," she continued. "That means listening and following the health protocols and staying at home for the time being."

Aside from inspiring everyone, Sophie also admitted that she was touched by those people who are helping and caring for each other to fight and control the spread of the coronavirus.

In the end, she gave a positive assurance that the Canadians will definitely go through the health crisis.

Trudeau's Status

Although Sophie is now COVID-19-free, the Prime Minister still needs to self-isolate for two more weeks.

In a daily briefing to the nation at his Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said, "I have to continue in isolation to be sure that we're following all the protocols and the recommendations by Health Canada."

Since her wife's diagnosis, the family-of-five has been staying at home. The patriarch shows no symptoms, and neither have their kids, Xavier, 12, Ella-Grace, 11 and Hadrien, 6.

Addressing reporters from his residence, Trudeau claimed that workers across Canada had found out that they can do an "awful lot of work via telephone, via video conferences"-- as it is what exactly what he is doing now.

The Canadian Prime Minister became the first major world leader to confine himself and go into isolation because of the coronavirus.

According to a tally published by the Johns Hopkins University, 6,243 Canadians had tested positive for the coronavirus, and 64 of which have died as of Sunday.

