Royal Goodbye: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Share Final IG Post On Sussex Royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially mark the end of their lives as senior working members of the royal family through a heartbreaking Instagram post.

A day before they will be able to live without any expectations from the monarchy, Harry and Meghan used their Instagram page @sussexroyal for the last time to give a farewell message for everyone.

"Thank you to this community -- for the support, for the inspiration, and shared commitment to the good in the world," reads the text on the Instagram photo posted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Along with the photo is a lengthy message from the royal couple that reminds their fans and followers to remain helpful with one another amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference-as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line-together we can lift each other to realise the fullness of that promise," the caption reads after the couple described the current situation as "extraordinarily fragile."

They went on and expressed their hope that people will soon find the solutions for problems like the current global crisis. They also promised to continue extending their hands to offer people help though they will not be around anymore.

Aside from their unfeigned letter, fans also noticed that they have already turned off the comments for their posts, making it impossible to leave farewell messages to Harry and Meghan. Despite that, the post still gained over 273,500 likes as of time of writing.

The post comes after the couple reportedly jetted to Los Angeles from their temporary home in Vancouver Island.

What Will Happen After Megxit?

From March 31, which is being referred to as Megxit Day, Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles. In addition, although they signed no documents regarding their decision, their titles as senior royals will no longer be available for them.

Despite being ordinary people now, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement in January that the Frogmore Cottage will still be their U.K. base.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home," the same statement stated.

The royal correspondent Rebecca English initially reported that the staff of the Sussexes were removed from the house and moved somewhere else after Prince Harry and Meghan dropped their bombshell announcement in January.

In terms of their security expenses, President Donald Trump announced through his Twitter account that the country will not shoulder the cost of their security although Canada has been covering it since they stayed in Vancouver Island in November last year.

"The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status," a government representative told CBC News, announcing that Canada will stop for them starting next month.

