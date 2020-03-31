Katy Perry Shares Pregnancy Update While Self-Isolating and Fans Can't Believe What They Saw

Katy Perry shares a new pregnancy selfie, this time showing off all her "flaws." The self-isolation selfie however did more good than harm because her fans certainly appreciated her going makeup free. Plus, she looks really good!

Perry may be pregnant and at home self-isolating like everyone else, but she's not just lounging around doing nothing. Instead, she found the energy to promote the Sunday, March 29 episode of "American Idol," while also sharing some before and after pics of her recent "Idol" trip to the picturesque Hawaii. She's obviously missing the outdoors and all the fun activities one can do outside the house.

The first photo showed her posing in a red floral dress with her hair and face fully done. She's pretty, no doubt about that. However, on the second pic, she opted to get a little more real and share a snap of her at present, just in her fluffy robe in bed and hair tied up. She's wearing no makeup but she looks really serene as she smiles at the camera. Pre-quarantine ️mid-quarantine ♥️ ," she captioned these shots. "Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February ."

She did not plan to catch attention to her face though since she did not even mention it. However, her fans cannot help but notice how young she looks without all the makeup in her face. "PLEASE ARE YOU 35 OR 25 OMG," a fan commented.

Since she got the time anyway, she responded with "Blackheads and all baby."

Earlier March, before the coronavirus crisis intensified and led to all sorts of locking down and event cancellations, Perry announced that she's pregnant in a new music video with Orlando Bloom's baby. In the video of her "Never Worn White" single, she could be seen cradling her baby bump while in a white dress. She also sang the very telling lyrics, "see us in 60 years with a full family tree."

Some at the time wondered if it was just a costume or a joke, but she immediately confirmed the news on her social media, saying she's so happy she no longer have to suck it in anymore.

Perry is obviously at her happiest of late. She and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day and if they get married, this would the second marriages for them both. Between 2010 and 2012, Perry was married to the comedian, Russell Brand while between 2010 and 2013, Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr. Bloom and Kerr already share a son, Flynn.

Perry and Bloom's love story started around 2016, but it was not a smooth-sailing one. They even broke up 10 months later. They only reconciled in early 2018. In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Perry recounted how Bloom asked her to marry him - during a helicopter ride no less! She shared how the proposal did not went that smoothly but it was really sweet. The whole thing even seemed liked a scene from a romantic comedy.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Not Rushing to Marry Orlando Bloom? The Truth

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles