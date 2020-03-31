Royal Sorrow: 'Megxit' A Big Shame, Sad Moment For Queen Elizabeth II

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially mark the end of their royal status and are now living their non-royal life away from the British monarch.

However, the couple, especially Meghan Markle, still cannot escape the complications of her short-lived royal spotlight.

Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family "Did What They Could"

According to a U.K. news outlet, one royal commentator pointed out that Her Majesty the Queen "did what they could to accommodate Meghan;" however it was not enough.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams added that Meghan has the characteristics to be a successful royal, making him believe that the Duchess would cope up as time goes by.

"Despite her articulacy and wide appeal as well as championing causes such as female empowerment so successfully, she found the pressures too much even though I think the royals, especially the Queen, did what they could to accommodate her," Fitzwilliams shared.

"Megxit" A Big "Shame"

Fitzwilliams also described "Megxit" as a big "shame" since this will be forever part of history of the royal family.

"The date of Megxit will be remembered as one of sorrow," the royal expert mentioned.

The royal commentator also emphasized the conditions of their independence from the British monarchy.

"Harry and Meghan finally bow out as senior working royals though it is worth remembering that this arrangement, whereby they remain part of the royal family, keep their titles and don't use them and keep Harry's military posts vacant, will be reviewed with the Queen in a year," he added.

After their big announcement earlier this year, the Queen has ordered Meghan and Harry to drop their HRH titles as they step back as senior members of the royal family.

Aside from their titles, they are now financially independent and will no longer receive money through the sovereign grant.

Sussexes Handling Negative Publicity

Fitzwilliams was also puzzled about how the situation was handled from the very start, blaming the Sussexes on how they dealt with negative publicity. This also made him question "whose advice they were taking."

The commentator emphasized how the press was handled during Archie's christening, the couple's visit to South Africa and how the tabloids attacked them, and when Meghan Markle served as the guest editor of British Vogue for their September 2019 issue.

He also talked about the recent post for their official Instagram account which is the @sussexroyal, saying that the couple's farewell to fans was "lackluster" -- seemingly a "prelude" to something.

To symbolize the end of their royal life, Meghan and Prince Harry officially bid goodbye to their 11.3 million Instagram followers. However, although this means the end of their duties as senior royals, their charity work will continue.

The couple also thanked the community "for the support, inspiration and the shared commitment" that they have given.

The Sussex Welcomed (Not) by Trump

As the couple settled their new life in the United States instead of Canada, Meghan and Harry were forced to clarify their arrangements in terms of security after US President Trump welcomed the couple by announcing that they should pay for their security protection.

The Sussexes, on the other hand, had no plans to ask the U.S. government for help with their security costs.

