Ex-Tennis Star Patrick McEnroe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Patrick McEnroe is one of the many celebrities who have come forward to admit that they tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 53-year old ESPN Commentator opened up about his coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter on Monday. He revealed that he has been on self-isolation for 11 days in the basement of his home in Westchester County, New York, after suffering from "minor flu-like" symptoms.

"My test for the coronavirus has just come out positive. I just got it this morning," he said before further revealing that he got examined at a drive-thru testing site.

"It did come back positive -- that's bad news."

However, McEnroe gave everyone a sigh of relief when he said he was already feeling better. "My symptoms have passed. I feel really 100 percent good."

McEnroe then continued to praise his wife, Broadway star Melissa Errico. He revealed that his wife took care of the house while the whole family has been in "full quarantine" for over two weeks.

The 1989 French Open winning athlete went on to send out a positive message to all his followers. He encouraged his fans to always take proper precautions.

"Stay at home to help the health officials get over this coronavirus crisis," McEnroe said.

He ended his video with an inspirational message to those who are currently fighting for their lives due to the coronavirus.

"Let's get this thing. Let's nail this thing," McEnroe shared.

The former tennis superstar claimed that he is one example of someone who has been able to fight through it.

"I'm doing absolutely fine. Thoughts and prayers to all the people who are struggling with this. We all have to do our part. We gotta listen and we gotta stay home," he said.

Since his revelation, McEnroe has been receiving an outpour of love from the community.

In response to McEnroe's post, Andy Roddick wrote, "Hang in there Cap."

"Call me. I miss you," tennis star and McEnroe's older brother John McEnroe also commented.

The first cases of the mysterious virus that causes unwanted respiratory illness began in Wuhan, China in late December of 2019. It has been known as COVID-19, a form of coronavirus that has evolved from an unknown source.

Since then, the virus has begun to spread, affecting a lot of people worldwide. This has pushed the World Health Organization to consider it a public health emergency. It has been the first health emergency since the zika epidemic in 2016.

Now, COVID-19 has been declared as a worldwide pandemic that continues to affect millions of lives and kill thousands of people. As the search for its cure continues, governments and health officials call on people to stay in their homes.

Celebrities like McEnroe who have tested positive for the coronavirus have come forward to use their platform to spread facts about the virus. They continue to encourage their followers to stay at home, practice social distancing, and to always wash their hands.

The best way to control the spread of the virus is to minimize its possible transmission. Everyone is urged to stay at home and be safe.

