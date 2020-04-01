Royals Who? Meghan, Harry Make Sneaky Move As Royal Life Ends

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their last day as senior royals by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post and bidding goodbye to their 11.3 million followers.

It was in early January 2020 when the Duke of Sussex also took to the said social media platform to drop their bombshell announcement of stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The royal couple said that they wanted to lead a private life while being financially independent of the monarchy. They also made it clear that they will continue supporting Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, by balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

As they spend their last day as working royals, Meghan and Harry reached out to their online supporters to thank them for their continued support and inspiration for the past few years.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration, and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!" the Sussexes wrote.

In their last and final post as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple said that they might not be around, but their work continues.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry's official Instagram account with handler @sussexroyal will remain online for future usage, but it will be inactive.

Royals No More

While Meghan and Harry's supporters got emotional reading their final goodbye message, only critical thinking followers will notice how the couple made a sneaky move in officially dropping off their royal life.

Among the 216 posts for the past year since they launched their official Instagram account in April 2019, this is the first time that the couple signed off using their first names.

In the said post, it is evident that the exiting royals dropped their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles and did not even tag themselves as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Instead, they simply used "Meghan and Harry" for their final goodbye.

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. - Harry and Meghan," the statement reads.

New Life In LA

Meghan and Harry's informal sign-off came after reports came out that they sneakily flew to Los Angeles and set up a permanent base miles away from the royal family.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that it has always been the couple's plan to settle in the United States after staying for quite some time in Vancouver Island in Canada.

"It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work-life will be focused in the U.S.," the source said.

As of writing, Meghan and Harry have yet to comment on their latest move to the U.S. Many find it sneaky, as it was done in the middle of a global health crisis brought by the coronavirus.

According to reports, the couple took a private jet to fly to L.A. and has set up their new family home in a neighborhood close to the biggest names in Hollywood. It is also where Meghan's new team of Hollywood agents and P.R. managers are based as well as her mom, Doria.

