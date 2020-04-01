UPDATE: Idris Elba Survives Coronavirs Battle, BUT 'Stuck In Limbo'

Two weeks after confirming that he is a part of the growing list of patients who tested positive for coronavirus, Idris Elba gave his fans a major update regarding the status of his and his wife's health.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old actor once again took to Twitter to share a video update about his battle with COVID-19. In the short clip, Idris could be seen wearing a plain off-white shirt and a beanie.

According to the "Cats" actor, he and his wife Sabrina are now in good condition after passing the required two weeks quarantine period. Idris said that while they both feel good, they still have that feeling of being "stuck in limbo."

"What's up people, just wanted to send you a little update on how we're doing," Idris began.

"We're both doing OK, still asymptomatic; we've passed the quarantine period, but we're a little bit stuck in limbo. We can't get a flight back home, so we just have to sit still for a little bit."

While the actor did not mention where exactly they are staying at the moment, Oprah Magazine reported that the couple is in New Mexico as he caught the virus while in the middle of the production of an upcoming film that he is working on.

"Other than that, we're OK, and we're so thankful for that," Idris said, adding that he believes that they are already over with the "worst part" of being infected with the coronavirus.

However, the "Fast and Furious" star said that he and Sabrina are having a hard time dealing with the fact that they should stay still as they are used to be on-the-move.

"We're both good, mentally, just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are, too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried and too panicked," the actor said.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow asthmatic, Idris said that he has already experienced the worst part of the effects of the infection and said he is thankful that he had overcome it.

The actor also took the opportunity to give a shoutout to the health workers who are risking their lives to help the people with COVID-19 feel better.

Idris also said a few encouraging words to the people who are not infected by the virus but are facing a financial crisis because of the global pandemic.

"Just bare up. This is going to be a tough time for everyone, but keep your head up, basically, alright?" he said.

It was on March 16 when Idris announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, and a week later, he learned that his wife Sabrina also acquired the virus after being beside him since day one of isolation.

In a followup video, the "Luther" star suggested that he may have caught the infection after meeting Sophie Trudeau -- the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who also tested positive for coronavirus.

It turns out that Idris met the 44-year-old First Lady shortly before they tested positive for COVID-19. The actor believes that he got exposed to the virus on March 4, when he and Sophie met at the "We Day UK" charity event in Wembley.

