For Real?! Kardashian-Jenner Finds UNIQUE Way To Have Dinner Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has majorly changed how people live their daily lives. On a positive note though, it taught everyone to be creative and adjust to the situation.

For starters, musicians like Chris Martin, Phish, Ke$ha, Miley Cyrus and Diplo post free live performances to entertain fans amid the pandemic.

The health crisis has also forced late-night TV hosts to stay at home and thus, shows are also reinventing themselves to adapt to the coronavirus crisis. This includes Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

As for America's famous family, the current situation has forced the Kardashian-Jenner clan to be apart from each other for a few weeks as the quarantine period remains.

How Kim Kardashian Spent Social Distancing

In her interview with The View, Kim Kardashian opened up how her family coped up with the government-mandated stay-at-home order.

The Skims founder described it as a bit challenging since she had to look after her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm all at the same time.

"Being at home with four kids, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one - that is out," Kim joked about being with the kids 24/7. "It's been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

Wine And Dine Virtually

Moreover, the reality star also admitted that he misses her sisters. Fortunately, they use technology to stay connected even without seeing each other.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star revealed that her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie are all still having dinner together as if they are all in one dining table.

"We do Zoom Dinners, where we all make our plate and talk. I've been FaceTiming my grandma [Mary Jo Campbell] and my sisters. It has been really challenging," Kim K revealed.

Quick Reunion With Kylie Jenner

Kim also mentioned that since the lockdown took place, she has only seen one of her siblings and that is the beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner went to her house to help her prepare for the interview.

"It was so good to see Kylie this morning, even just for a second, while she was doing my makeup," the reality star said while praising how her sister was good with makeup.

During their quick reunion, Kim shared that she and Kylie caught up for a bit.

Aside from the famous siblings, the quarantine period has been hard for the little once.

"You know, our kids haven't seen each other. The cousins haven't played together," the KKW Beauty founder added.

The "KUWTK" stars often post their family bonding along with Kris Jenner and her grandchildren.

Cousin Playtime With Stormi, North West, And Penelope

Just before the California government released a stay-at-home order, Kylie Jenner shared a video clip via her Instagram Stories of her daughter, Stormi Webster, playing with cousins North West and Penelope Disick.

The kids are obviously having a great time as they play around inside the massive backyard of the Kar-Jenner sisters.

