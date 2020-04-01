Emilia Clarke Offers Dinner Date In Exchange For THIS!

Calling "Game of Thrones" fans, this might be your shot to date Emilia Clarke.

The 33-year-old actress is using her influence for a good cause.

Clarke is encouraging her 27.4 million Instagram followers to donate money to SameYou charity, an organization that assists people recovering from brain injuries and strokes.

This aims to raise money for the Same You COVID-19 relief fund to provide beds for coronavirus patients.

Donate And Dine With GOT's Mother Of Dragons

As a thank you, 12 lucky donors will be randomly selected for a virtual dinner with the "Game of Thrones" alum. Sounds a good deal, right?

"Dearest ones, from my isolation booth I write to you with a plea for help! Due to the current frightening and ever-changing coronavirus emergency please would you help me raise £250,000, by donating through the link in my Bio, to provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support!!" the actress wrote in her Instagram account.

"We'll cook it together and eat it together. And we will discuss lots of things - isolation and fear and also funny videos. And, you know, the fact that I can't really cook. So it's going to be fun," the "Voice from the Stone" star mentioned in the video.

Following this, Clarke explained that through the donation, they will be able to help brain injury survivors who are being asked to leave hospitals to make room for COVID-19 patients.

"We are creating a virtual rehabilitation clinic so that brain injury survivors have somewhere to go, somewhere to feel safe and somewhere to not feel so alone and isolated," she added.

As of this writing, her IG post has gained more than 5.6 million likes.

Emilia Clarke Found Strength With Daenerys Targaryen

The "Me Before You" star founded the SameYou Foundation early last year due to the fact that she also suffered and survived two life-threatening brain aneurysms.

In an emotional essay for The New Yorker's March 2019 issue, Clarke revealed that during her early days in "Game of Thrones," she struggled with two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 and required extensive surgery on the second injury.

The 33-year-old actress admitted that she felt scared since her entire career is "centered on language, on communication" and without it, she "felt lost."

Clarke feared because of this, she might not continue pursuing acting anymore; however, she found her strength through her on-screen role as Queen Daenerys Targaryen.

"You go on set, and you play a badass, and you walk through the fire, and that became the thing that just saved me from considering my own mortality," Clarke revealed.

During her recovery period, there was a time when she felt "deeply unattractive" after undergoing brain surgeries.

Now that the British actress is "at a hundred percent" recovered, her experience has pushed her to help develop a charity that supports people recovering from brain injuries and strokes and thus, the SameYou foundation was born.

