Kylie Jenner Cashing In On the Coronavirus Outbreak? The Truth!

Kylie Jenner will be launching a hand sanitizer soon, a project that she is reportedly going to work on with her mom. The product will be sold through Kylie Skin.

Are they trying to cash in on the coronavirus crisis?

Apparently not, because these are special hand sanitizers that will be distributed to medical frontliners, or professionals doing their best to fight coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the mogul and her momager Kris Jenner entered into a partnership. Under this deal, Kylie Skin and Coty will be investing to manufacture the hand sanitizer that will be distributed across hospitals in Southern California.

"The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: 'Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities,'" the press release read.

A rep from Coty also claimed that Coty's factories will make the sanitizers, even though this would not disrupt Kylie Skin's production of products.

At present, fulfillment centers that serve both Kylie Cosmetics as well as KKW Beauty, which Kim Kardashian owns, have all stopped production based on California's statewide shelter-in-place order.

Kylie Cosmetics is not the first beauty and cosmetics company that stepped during this time to produce something that is in shortage of. L'Oreal and Estee Lauder have already similarly pivoted to producing hand sanitizers. These precious gems of products have been in shortage since the coronavirus outbreak.

At the personal level, Kylie Jenner had been vocal about the need to stay home and stay safe these days. She had been very supportive of government initiatives such as social distancing and self-isolation. The Surgeon General has even called her out by name because of her notable contribution to flatten the curve. The Surgeon General said that it is important for social media influencers like Jenner to encourage their substantial audience to stay home.

Apart from presently using her own beauty empire to give back to America and combat the coronavirus pandemic, the 22-year-old mogul already donated $1 million last week. She did it in an admirable, quiet manner. The money is said to have been donated to aid the supplying of healthcare providers with much-needed protective gears. These gears are crucial for these professionals trying to sustain COVID-19 away from uninfected individuals and to treat those have unfortunately been infected.

She spread the very important message that young people are not immune to this infection, contrary to what people think. Even though the elderly are more at-risk of dying from the virus because of their already weak immune system, this hardly means millennials and younger generations are not going to be infected by the dreaded coronavirus. And they can still die from it too, as numerous cases have shown.

Since Kylie's following is on the younger side, her strong support for all the initiatives to contain the virus are highly appreciated.

When she took to Instagram Stories to encourage her followers to stay indoors - which tantamount to a whopping 166 million, she told them that she has personally been staying home reading and doing puzzles.

"I listened to the Surgeon General this morning, and even though I've already been doing my daily reminders [to practice social distancing], he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys,' the influencer, businesswoman and reality star stated in her video. "Coronavirus is a real thing!" she put out there.

