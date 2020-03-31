Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No.2? She Believes So!

Kylie Jenner just revealed that she has plans to have another baby soon.

Kylie sat with her girlfriends Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, and Anastasia Karanikolaou for a "Most Likely To" game on her Youtube channel. Each of them read out a question before they could respond by holding up a picture of their choices.

"I brought my best friends to come play a game with me," Kylie said in the video. "We have all of our heads printed out, we just picked random photos, we had no idea what they were gonna choose. We don't know what the questions are so that's gonna be fun."

Not long after they started the tricky game, they asked each other who is the most likely in the group to have a baby next, and the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner voted for herself and her pal, Yris.

Surprisingly, everyone else agreed with her choice and held up the pictures of Kylie and Yris, suggesting that she might truly give her now-two-year-old kid Stormi a little brother or sister.

"Has to be one of you," Victoria said. "We're not done drinking yet."

This revelation came after Kylie shared a series of throwback photos with Travis on her Instagram Story last month.

The said photos, which the youngest self-made billionaire posted, were reportedly taken in April 2017, the same month they spent time together when they went out to watch a basketball game in Travis' native city of Houston, Texas.

Kylie even caused more rumors after she uploaded them alongside the caption, "It's a mood."

While it is still unclear if they officially rekindled their relationship, there is a huge possibility that they already did, considering Kylie's choice in their "Most Likely To" game.

But still, when the question "most likely to forgive a cheating partner" was read aloud, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was quick to respond with "F-k that, next question."

Kylie Is Kris Jenner's Choice!

Just like what Kylie thought, her mother, Kris Jenner, believed the same thing and divulged her opinion during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In February 2020, Kris sat in Ellen's hot seat, during which she revealed the names of her kids who will possibly give her the 11th grandchild of the clan.

"Kourtney, or maybe Kylie," Kris answered the hard-hitting question.

However, she shifted her final answer to Kourtney or Kendall -- who remains the only family member who does not have a child yet.

The matriarch then noted that Kylie could be the next, allowing the host to ask her if Kylie and Travis are back together.

"I don't know if they're back together," she answered, revealing that right now "they're great" at co-parenting together.

The old flames have been in the headlines once again since December 2019 when Travis helped Kylie prepare a "Trolls" character to visit her daughter as part of the family's Christmas surprise.

In addition, they came out together in public during Stormi's all-out second birthday party to create a theme park, which they named "StormiWorld," as their gift to their daughter.

