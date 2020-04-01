What Financial Independence? Meghan Markle, Harry Asking Prince Charles For Help!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell announcement to step down as senior members of the royal family last January, they made it clear that they want to be financially independent from the royal family.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on their official Instagram announcement.

This means that they will not receive any cent from the monarchy and will be the ones to fund all the logistics that their private life will require, from the rent, food, and even down to their security team.

Now that their royal exit has finally become official, it looks like the couple is not "financially independent" from the royal family after all.

Security Issues

Earlier this week, when U.S. President Donald Trump learned that the royal couple flew to Los Angeles to make a permanent base starting their post-royal life, he immediately took to social media to slam the couple about their security team.

Trump made it clear that while he supports Queen Elizabeth II, there is no way the U.S. government will pay for Meghan and Harry's security force.

In response, the Sussexes said through their spokesperson that they do not need the government's help and that they already made arrangements and are privately funding the security team they hired.

While the couple's move seems to deserve some round of applause, it turns out that the fund for the security team will not come from their pockets.

Back-Up From Daddy

According to reports, Harry's father, Prince Charles, is the one paying for their U.S. security costs which will amount to a whopping $2.5 million per year.

A royal insider revealed that the 71-year-old heir to the throne is paying for the said cost, which will come from his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall.

"Charles has agreed to pay a 'private contribution' to the Sussexes. It will not be revealed how much and what that is used for, but it is believed to be around £2 million," the source explained as reported by Page Six.

However, it is not clear until when the Prince of Wales will provide back-up funding for Meghan and Harry's private life. The couple's security bill is still expected to blow up in the coming days as they are supposed to hire private guards since they could not bring in their British security forces in the U.S.

"However, the Prince of Wales does not have an infinite amount of money," the source added.

Sussexes Hollywood Life

Earlier this week, Meghan and Harry reportedly left their rented mansion in Vancouver Island in Canada. They boarded a private jet together with their 10-month-old baby Archie to fly to California before the borders closed due to coronavirus.

The Sussexes is reportedly staying in yet another rented mansion, which is close to Hollywood and Meghan's newly setup group of agents and PR team.

