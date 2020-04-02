Kourtney Furious At Sister Kim Kardashian After BIg Fight: It's Torture!'

The Kardashians are not Kardashians without a little drama.

Tensions rose as the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Season 18 premiere showed a furious Kim lunging at Kourtney as she attacked her.

A "Negative Environment"

The feud between the sisters started when Kim K criticized the Poosh founder regarding her work ethic.

"Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f--king day?" the eldest Kardashian wailed in tears. "Like, it's torture."

The confused Khloe then asked: "But, how did we even get on this? I thought we were talking about Kendall [Jenner]," to which Kourtney responded "Oh my god. We've moved on. We're done!" she says. "Because every day, it's your f--king attitude [points at Khloe] and your f--king attitude [points at Kim! Every day."

Kim And Khloe's Attitude Different Behind Camera

The mom of three explained that she does not have a problem with her sisters when the cameras are not rolling, and it seems that the two acted differently behind the camera. However, the SKIMS founder chimes in and said: "Actually, you should go!"

Kourtney immediately reacted and shut down Kim by saying "I don't want to be near your fat ass, OK? I don't."

The physical brawl between the two sisters had questioned the Good American owner why things heated up with Kim and Kourtney.

Khloe then admitted that there has "been friction" between the sisters, but they did not know that this will all end up "bad and heavy."

Kourtney Quits "Keeping Up With The Kardashian"

Earlier this week, a viral post circulated online when a fan told the 40-year-old reality star to quit the show.

Kourtney immediately clapped back and said "I did. Bye."

After her subtle announcement over Twitter, she took to Instagram to explain her side about her decision to exit from "KUWTK."

She admitted that she wants to be in a happy environment and spend more time with her three kids.

"These first two episodes are hard for me to watch but it is in our darker moments that the growth happens. I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is. Choose happiness!" Kourt shared.

Fans Speculate

However, fans speculate that it took the eldest Kardashian 18 seasons to quit because she is making more money in the show than her business.

Kourtney's net worth maybe $35 million, but she has the smallest total assets as compared to her other sisters.

The 22-year-old member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, is tagged as the youngest billionaire in the world and "the youngest self-made billionaire of all time," per Forbes.

Next is the Skims and the KKW Beauty owner with a whopping $370 million net worth and was ranked as 26th in America's Highest-Paid Celebrities.

