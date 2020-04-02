Kylie Jenner Distracts Fans From Coronavirus Crisis With Stunning Swimsuit Photo

Even the pandemic cannot stop Kylie Jenner from being extra as she donned a sheer swimsuit for social media.

The beauty mogul's Instagram feed was definitely #goals even in the middle of a health crisis.

In her recent IG post, the youngest self made billionaire wore an almost see-through high cut one piece bikini that showed off her killer curves as she posed against a pink wall, with her eyes closed and her hands in her hair.

As of this writing, Kylie's photo reached nearly seven million likes with over 67,000 comments, including from Kim's former BFF and socialite Paris Hilton leaving heart and flame emojis.

Another one is from singer-songwriter Pia Mia, who commented "hot" in Kylie's sizzling photo.

Kylie Jenner Self-Isolates In Her $12 Million Mansion With Stormi

Just like most of us, the billionaire member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan has also been practicing self-isolation.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul has been actively sharing snippets of her private life in her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion.

During her second week in the quarantine period, she filmed her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster's "newly-tattooed" legs.

Stormi knows how to stand out from the crowd by wearing all 24 Trolls temporary tattoos.

Shortly after, the little cutie noticed that the tattoos were falling apart, "Uh-oh, it's coming off," Stormi's mom said.

Apart from her daughter's fashion mishap, the Kylie Skin founder reminded her 168 million IG followers to stay indoors and to take things seriously.

"Today marks my 2nd week inside/self quarantine. We can do this !![HEART EMOJI]. let's take this SERIOUS," she wrote.

Kylie Gives Back To Los Angeles Hospitals

Kylie is also using her influence to curb the spread of coronavirus by donating $1 million to buy protective equipment and other supplies to Los Angeles Health Care Workers. This includes the basic necessities like face masks, face shields, and other protective gears.

Aside from this, Kylie -- together with her momager Kris Jenner -- announced their partnership with Coty Inc., a majority stakeholder for her two brands (Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin) to produce hand sanitizer for hospitals in Southern California.

According to the press release obtained by Fox News, "The hand sanitizers will be donated to the emergency and healthcare workers caring for patients on the frontlines of the current COVID-19 public health crisis."

In addition, a special message was also included in the hand sanitizer package.

"Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities."

Kim K Donated $1 Million Through Her Brand SKIMS

Another Kardashian member joined several celebrities who pledged donations toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

Through Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS Solutionwear, she announced that the company is donating $1 million to support families affected by the health crisis.

"I am so grateful to all of you who have supported SKIMS since we first started six months ago," the reality star mentioned in a statement.

"It's been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do.

READ MORE: Drake Shares Super Special Secret To Keep The Coronavirus Away!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles