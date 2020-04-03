Big Regret? Zac Efron Doesn't Want 'Baywatch' Body Ever Again!

Zac Efron has gone way far from his teeny-bopper role in "The High School Musical." Although that gave him his big break in Hollywood, Zac turned heads and made headlines with his ripped, well-toned physique for the movie "Baywatch."

He has gotten women drooling!

"Baywatch" Body No More

Zac Efron had everyone drooling in the 2017 film version of the hit television series "Baywatch." He was opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson back then, so he had to make sure he did the workout he needed to get those abs out and those biceps bulging.

And yet in his most recent interview, the 33-year-old actor admitted that he was fine if he did not look that way ever again.

On April 2, Zac appeared on "The Hot Ones" and admitted that while he enjoyed working out so hard to achieve that drool-worthy body, he told everyone not to expect that he would rock that same ripped body ever again.

"That was really an important time to do "Baywatch" because I realized that when I was done with that movie, I don't ever want to be in that good of shape again. Really. It was so hard," Zac said while conversing with Sean Evans.

Furthermore, the actor said that having a body like that was something that made him feel uncomfortable.

"You're working with almost no wiggle room, right? You've got things like water under your skin that you're worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. Sh*t like that it's just not...it's just stupid," Efron furthered.

While Zac does not regret the experience of working out, achieving that body, and doing the movie, he feels he does not want his body to look that good again.

"I'm happy that it worked, I'm happy that it got me through it. I may do it again if it was something worthwhile. But we'll wait till it gets to that. I'm good," the "Neighbors" actor confessed with a bit of laughter.

He reminded his followers that the most important thing is for them to have a healthy body and a sound mind.

Training Like Crazy

According to Zac's trainor from Muscle and Fitness Patrick Murphy, the actor udnerwent intensive training for 12 weeks to achieve a 5% body fat. From where Zac is at the moment, the sound of three months of intense training like that won't be something he would be back in anytime soon.

For now, the actor gets his workout in line with all the other athletes and fitness buffs. He currently does his own YouTube show called "Gym Time" where he shows videos of himself training with practically everyone.

From NFL stars to Victoria Secret Models, he has them on the show -- and he enjoys the filming process, too.

When asked if there was anyone he respected in terms of the "grit" level in working out, he casually answered, "For me, athletes are just like movie stars but on a different platform."

The actor also shared that he enjoys meeting people from different fields because they inspire him for the craft that they do. And whenever they say that they want to train with him, the actor loses it and simply enjoys the moment.

"For them, all they do is train and that's savage!" Efron said.

