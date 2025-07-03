Meghan Markle's new rosé might have sold out within hours, but its release date stirred a backlash that no marketing campaign could have predicted.

On July 1, what would have been Princess Diana's 63rd birthday, the Duchess of Sussex launched her As Ever rosé wine, prompting criticism from royal watchers and experts alike who viewed the timing as tone-deaf.

While July 1 also marks the day Prince Harry first messaged Meghan, critics say it was no excuse to overlook a date tied so closely to grief. The late Princess of Wales, Harry's mother, died in a 1997 car crash involving a drunk driver.

Critics Call Launch 'Insensitively Timed'

🚨Meghan Markle launches rosé booze on Princess Diana’s birthday - AFTER disregarding that Diana died in a drunk driving crash.



“That is OUTRAGEOUS and wrong. Couldn’t she have done it any other day? She doesn’t listen to anyone.”@TVKev | @kinseyschofield pic.twitter.com/zJJQJW6i1k — Talk (@TalkTV) July 1, 2025

Kinsey Schofield, host of "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told the Daily Mail the wine drop was "not just tone-deaf... it's disturbingly insensitive."

She noted how Diana's tragic fate, met at the hands of an intoxicated motorist with a blood alcohol level well over the legal limit, surely should have given the Duchess reason to reconsider connecting the somber anniversary with promotion of an alcoholic beverage.

The expert explained, "Launching an alcoholic product on Princess Diana's birthday is not just tone-deaf... it's disturbingly insensitive," adding how it felt "almost cruel in its carelessness."

Social media echoed those sentiments.

Meghan Markle chose to release a rosé wine on Princess Diana’s birthday, the same Diana who died in a crash involving a drunk driver. That decision is not just inappropriate. It is disturbing. It shows a complete lack of judgment, empathy, & basic human decency.



Of all the days… pic.twitter.com/Sts6HZjJtg — Comments Section (@CandidCoverage) July 1, 2025

On July 1, #MeghanMarkle will be releasing a rose' wine. #PrinceHarry's mother was murdered by a drunk driver.



🚨Her last words were, "According to a firefighter who responded to the crash site, Diana's last words were, “My God, what has happened" "‼️‼️‼️🚨



Ma'am, we aren't… pic.twitter.com/0my5qYDtG2 — 👑HRH Chelsy 💝 The Princess of Sussex👑 (@MrMrsHenryWales) June 30, 2025

Given that Diana’s death was primarily due to the actions of a drunk driver it is more than tacky ~ it’s abhorrent to say the least. — tru3 (@tru3blu3oz) June 22, 2025

I'm surprised she didn't name her wine "As Ever, Princess Diana." — DJ (@djpag1111) June 22, 2025

Oh the move of a narcissist. After separating him from every single person he loves, shes onto the one day left that haz surely needs time to himself to commemorate his mother. There’ll be nothing left of that guy when she’s done. — Dolly’sCarparkPapz 📸🎥 🚔 (@carparkpappz) June 22, 2025

Despite the uproar, the wine, priced at $90 for three bottles, $159 for six, and $300 for 12, sold out quickly.

Wine Sells Out, Jam Giveaway Sparks Buzz

The rosé release came shortly after another product push from Meghan's As Ever brand and another small stumble. A glitch on the website led to unfulfilled apricot jam orders. Customers were promised full refunds and, once back in stock, free jars of the spread.

A spokesperson email read: "Due to high demand, we are unable to fulfill your order of the apricot spread at this time... when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge."

Still, marketing expert Ryan McCormick doesn't expect lasting damage. He called the launch date "an unfortunate miscalculation" but doubted it would significantly hurt the brand.

"Future controversies appear to be almost guaranteed," McCormick said. "But unless Meghan does something completely outrageous or the quality dips, the brand will likely continue thriving."

While critics argue there are "endless ways" to honor Diana, Schofield said releasing wine on her birthday isn't one of them. Markle, who has previously worn Diana's jewelry and spoken about wishing she could have met her, has not responded to the backlash.