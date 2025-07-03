After nearly eight years together, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly ended their relationship, surprising fans and even those close to them. But while the former couple appears to have moved on, Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffith, is reportedly trying to fix what she believes went wrong.

Griffith, 67, is said to be working behind the scenes in hopes of rekindling the romance. A source told the Daily Mail that Griffith believes the breakup was a "huge mistake" and that she's convinced Johnson and Martin "are meant to be together."

"Melanie is desperately working behind the scenes to save Dakota's strained relationship with Chris," according to the source.

The veteran actress reportedly thinks her daughter "needs to meet Chris halfway."

Johnson's romance with the Coldplay lead singer started in 2017. Their relationship,whi h was concealed from everybody, was hardly ever publicly spoken about by the duo but they were often seen together, creating buzz of an upcoming marriage as early as 2020.

The "50 Shades" star also created a close bond with Martin's kids from his preceding union with previous spouse Gwyneth Paltrow.

Though their connection seemed solid from the outside, sources say the couple had ongoing issues. "They've had the same issues for some time," one insider said. The split reportedly left Johnson "devastated."

Now, with Martin on tour and Johnson promoting two films, the distance between them appears to be growing.

Martin recently performed in Las Vegas, Denver and El Paso, with upcoming shows in Toronto, Miami and London. Meanwhile, Johnson has been on the press circuit for "Materialists," co-starring Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. She also stars in a romantic comedy titled "Splitsville," released in mid-June, just days after the breakup news.

Melanie Griffith supports daughter Dakota Johnson at the ‘Materialists’ special screening in West Hollywood last night.



📸: Todd Williamson pic.twitter.com/dNTjE7sueU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2025

Griffith's Healing Push

Griffith is reportedly pushing not only for reconciliation but also suggesting alternative methods to help the couple work through their problems. "Melanie has been seeking advice from her friends in the healing community, mostly in the Malibu area," the source said. She's encouraged the pair to work with a therapist who combines relationship counseling with energy work to "help detect and detach generational trauma."

Although Griffith's own romantic history includes two divorces from Don Johnson and a marriage to Antonio Banderas, she reportedly doesn't want to be viewed as intrusive. The source emphasized, "Melanie doesn't want to be the meddlesome mother, but she has years of recovery and practices a solid spiritual program. She said she's coming from a place of authentic love for her daughter, rather than control."

Whether her efforts will be enough remains unclear, but according to those close to her, Griffith believes that if Johnson and Martin "leave their egos at the door and lead with their hearts," there's still a chance to make it work.