"Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has opened up about the emotional toll of her divorce from ex-husband Mark Orchard, describing the experience as "horrible" and heartbreaking in a rare public discussion about her personal life.

The 53-year-old journalist made the candid remarks during an appearance on Monica Lewinsky's "Reclaiming" podcast, which aired on July 1, 2025. Guthrie, who typically keeps her private life out of the spotlight, explained why she chose to exclude details about her divorce from her recent book "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere."

"I don't want to talk about getting divorced. It was horrible and sad and it broke my heart and it took me years to recover. And I'm not blaming anyone, but I don't really want to get into it, you know?" Guthrie told Lewinsky during the interview.

Guthrie was married to Mark Orchard, a BBC journalist, from 2005 to 2009. The couple first met while covering the Michael Jackson trial. Their marriage lasted four years before ending in divorce proceedings, which were finalized in Washington, D.C. Superior Court in May 2009.

During the podcast, Guthrie revealed that discussing her divorce was "the one thing I didn't want to talk about" when writing her spiritual memoir. She explained that while she wanted readers to understand she had "experienced adversity," she preferred not to reveal "the depths of that."

The "Today" show host described some aspects of the divorce as "too personal and too embarrassing" to share publicly. She emphasized that she deliberately set boundaries about what personal topics she would address in her book, which became a New York Times bestseller and focuses on themes of faith, love, grace, and hope.

Court documents showed that Guthrie filed for divorce in 2009, requesting to drop "Orchard" from her name. The couple had reportedly been living apart in Washington D.C. since August 2008, and they had already reached an agreement regarding their joint property and debts. Guthrie did not seek financial support or alimony from her ex-husband.

Guthrie has since found happiness in her current marriage to Michael Feldman, a communications consultant and political strategist. The couple met in 2008 at Feldman's 40th birthday party through a mutual friend and married in 2014 in Guthrie's hometown of Tucson, Arizona. They have two children together: daughter Vale, 10, and son Charley, 8.

The journalist's willingness to discuss her past struggles, even in limited terms, reflects her broader approach to addressing life's challenges in her spiritual writing. Her book explores how faith can provide hope and healing through difficult experiences, though she maintained firm boundaries about which personal details to share.

Guthrie's rare comments about her divorce highlight the lasting impact of the relationship's end and her ongoing commitment to protecting certain aspects of her private life, even as she uses her platform to discuss broader themes of resilience and faith.