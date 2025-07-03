Upon vising Colchester Hospital in the UK, Kate Middleton spoke honestly about the struggle to regain her health after cancer treatment. She confided in those present that recuperating has proven "really challenging" with daily living not what one may anticipate post-recovery.

While planting flowers in the soothing gardens, the Princess of Wales spent time listening to the stories of patients and thanking staff at the cancer center. She commented on how the disease and cures have molded her experiences since entering remission.

"There's this whole phase when you finish your treatment – everybody expects you to be better, to just go," she told one patient. "But that's not the case at all."

While strolling through the garden in steady rain, the 43-year-old royal shared that the period after chemotherapy – when patients are no longer under constant clinical observation – can be even more unsettling than the treatment itself.

"You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to," she said. "You put on a brave face during treatment, a sort of stoicism. But afterward, it hits you."

"Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually [that's not the case]."

"It's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be," she said. "But the reality is you go through hard times."

The royal endured months of chemotherapy for an unspecified cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery and discovering a tumor in 2024. By early 2025, she shared the news of remission publicly yet remained "focus on recovery."

Kate also stressed how the diagnosis alters an entire family system, not just the patient.

"It's a life-changing experience for anyone, both for the patient and their family. You have to find your new normal, and that takes time."

A Garden for Healing

Kate spent part of the visit assisting in planting "Catherine's Rose," a variety named in her honor, alongside designer Adam Frost. Proceeds from the rose's sales support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The Royal Horticultural Society plans to donate 500 of the roses to wellbeing gardens across the UK, including Maggie's Center and Horatio's Gardens.

"It would be great if lots of communities had this kind of support," the mom-of-three said.

As she continues to ease back into public duties following appearances at Trooping the Color in June but skipping Royal Ascot, Kate remains committed to advocating for cancer support and wellness.

"Someone to guide you through that post-treatment phase is really valuable," she said. "Because you're still going through it, even when it looks like you're done."