'The Ellen Degeneres Show' To Have a New Host? The Truth Behind All The Gossip

Many talk shows have been put on hold recently because of the coronavirus pandemic. With these shows taking a break, rumors continue to swirl, especially when it's about Ellen DeGeneres.

The latest speculation about the Emmy-winning host is that she is leaving her long-running TV show.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" first aired in 2003, and up to this day, it is still airing. Fans simply couldn't get enough of the show. Her talk show has even received seventeen People's Choice Awards.

In a 2018 report by Radar Online, it was the first time that DeGeneres leaving the show surfaced, with "Extra" host Mario Lopez was reportedly gunning for her position as host.

In the past, Lopez was able to fill in temporarily for DeGeneres when she went on vacation.

In 2019, an article by Life & Style claimed that DeGeneres was retiring because her wife, Portia De Rossi, had forced her to do so. At that time, it was reported that the producers of the show were considering Neil Patrick Harris, Chrissy Teigen, and Ellie Kemper as replacements.

According to an insider who told the news publication, "It's not an easy decision, but it's one she'll be making soon."

Perez Hilton also claimed that the day-time host had been deciding whether singer Katy Perry, Lopez, or Sam Hayes could be the best choice for the position.

There were also rumors that "The Good Place" star Kristen Bell was being groomed to take over the "Finding Dory" talent.

But in Gossip Cop's latest article, they debunked the story that Lopez gunned for the position, saying that he would "never gun for anyone's job, especially Ellen's."

Their source also assured the publication that DeGeneres wasn't planning on retiring.

In one of the "Ellen" episodes in May 2019, she announced during a taping of her show that she had to sign on to do at least three more years. This means fans can be assured that their favorite talk show host will still be on until 2022.

"Mostly because I love doing it so much every day but also because that takes me to the end of my car lease," she quipped.

News of her quitting came after many people came forward with stories about Ellen DeGeneres being mean to them.

Former "Ellen" employee Kevin T. Porter took to Twitter two weeks ago and claimed that DeGeneres was "one of the meanest people alive."

He then encouraged others to share their stories about the talk show host, promising to donate $2 to the Los Angeles Food Bank for each one.

It wasn't long before the flood gates opened as many Twitter users shared stories about DeGeneres, ruining her "squeaky clean" reputation.

One user shared that while working for the show, Ellen DeGeneres "picks someone different to hate," and it's not the staff's fault. While at first, many people didn't believe the person who shared, many then were convinced that the story is true.

One of the meanest stories in the thread is when a staff worked on the show for five years and later left because she had a baby. The staff was able to find a job after with excellent benefits. When DeGeneres reportedly found out, she begged the crew to return to her and then a week later, fired her on the spot with no reason given.

