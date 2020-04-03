Meghan Markle is reportedly demanding an acting job with only an A-list director in a breakout role. According to insiders, she would return only to acting if a really good offer from a top-notch director is made.

Apparently, present offers on the table are "too cheesy and beneath" her.

An industry source shared to Daily Mail UK that up to the present, Markle is yet to have a legitimate acting work because she is being very picky. The source said that the former "Suits" actress will only work with A-list directors because she thinks this is her ticket to a breakout role.

The insider alleged that Prince Harry's wife knew that her prospective viewers and critics would be additionally harsh on her, so she is not going to take any chances. The right director and the right project is what she needs, the source says.

Meghan Markle wants Ava DuVernay

Specifically, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly named Ava DuVernay as the director she wants. Apart from that, the right script should be present as well.

Contrary to people thinking Hollywood no longer wants her despite her interesting life, Markle is said to have many offers. The problem is that they are too cheesy and underwhelming for her. The source criticized Markle though, for believing that who she wants to work with will necessarily want to work with her.

The source surmised though that Markle's pickiness has to do with money, too. Not to mention, Meghan wanting to "control every aspect of whatever project she ends up doing."

Incidentally, Meghan Markle will not get the job she wants in the United States. Instead, she might go to Japan, where offers are much more lucrative. There, "One commercial could pay for their entire security team for the year," the insider claimed.

No matter how lucrative offers are, though, or no matter who the A-list director that would want to work with her, Meghan Markle must keep in mind that her husband, Prince Harry reportedly does not want anything done to shame his royal family. Previously, it has been reported that "Harry has instructed his and Meghan's team to nix anything that in any way could be negative towards the royals. Essentially anything that is negative to the Queen, Prince Charles, his brother or the throne is off limits."

This is because Prince Harry does not intend to cause some media war with his family. How this can affect Markle's attractiveness and saleability remains to be seen.

Ava DuVernay Busy, Does She Want Meghan Markle?

At present, Ava DuVernay is very busy. To keep her audiences still in the loop amid the present isolation situation, the director's Array have launched #ArrayMatinee. This is a weekly digital film series covering different independent movies.

She s on the top of many shows and movies wishlists, after her "When They See Us" found incredible success. She'll next be tackling a New Gods movie for the DCEU. She also directed movies that made a great impression through time such as "Selma," "13th" and "A Wrinkle in Time." It is not surprising that Meghan Markle would want to work with her. The question is if she wants to work with the Duchess.

READ MORE: Is Prince Harry At Risk Of Meghan Markle's 'Harsh' Treatment of Ex-Husband?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles