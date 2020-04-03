Is Prince Harry At Risk Of Meghan Markle's 'Harsh' Treatment of Ex-Husband?

Meghan Markle and ex-husband, Trevor Engelson broke up and divorced amicably due to distance. At least that is what everyone knows.

According to a royal biographer, Andrew Morton however, Markle and her ex-husband actually had strong differences. These differences were already manifesting even before they tied the knot that Markle even gave Engelson a lashing out for being "incredibly unprofessional."

The said incident was over a very minor thing too.

The biographer shared that when Treveor made an obscure podcast named "Schmoedown," Markle was able to catch it live from her home in Toronto and even found something to gripe about.

On that podcast, Trevor swung a engraved hip flask during the show and this did not please Markle. This, even though the flask was her gift to him.

Based on the book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," written by the said royal biographer, Markle found the act so unbecoming of a professional figure that she called him out on it. She texted him and asåked him to put the flask down because having a swig from looks "incredibly unprofessional.

Apart from this, it was apparent on that podcast that Trevor is an easygoing guy, which is not a characteristic you can use for Meghan Markle.

Trevor was talking about his career with two friends in a "breezy self-deprecating manner that was very different to his bride-to-be who, as her former colleagues on Deal or No Deal observed, was always very self-contained and considered," the source said.

One o his friends even made a comment about Meghan on the show. When Trevor shared a story about being chastised by a senior talent agent because he was standing way far fro the urinal, his friend suggested that it is as if Meghan was on the show.

Morton claimed that on this podcast alone, it was apparent that the two would not last. "The procast hinted at their personality differences, Trevor loose-lipped, unconcerned, carefree, a striking counterpart to Meghan, who was archly protective of 'brand Meghna', always keen to project an air of sophistication and style," he said.

Now there are worries that Markle is again becoming too controlling with Prince Harry. Prior to Megxit, there were already some sources claiming that Prince Harry is absolutely letting Markle hold the reins of his life.

After getting married, the source revealed that Prince Harry wanted Meghan Markle to be always safe from the British tabloids so he tried to protect him in any way he could. Harry spent less time with family and friends to be with Meghan all the time. The source speculated that it is apparent that Markle already taken control of his life.

When it comes to Megxit, insiders and friends believe that Meghan Markle orchestrated the whole thing because she is the one controlling their marriage.

It remains to be seen though if the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffers the same fate as Engelson and Markle's. It is completely possible that this time around, their personalities may not be as different as light and day, and with Baby Archie in tow, their marriage will last.

