Kardashian Drama: Kim, Kourtney 'Embarrassed' By Brawl

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian-West are so used to having the cameras follow their every move, from the good, the bad, and the ugly. Despite that, however, they have some regrets.

Their brawl used as a teaser for the premiere of Season 18 of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" was not surprising, but it made them feel embarrassed.

While the two may have moved on from what happened months ago, they will have to go through that painful part of their family again as their fans become witnesses to their physical fight that got them nothing.

Those Were Tough Times

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that although fans saw them in a brawl in the first two episodes of "KUWTK" Season 18, sisters Kourtney and Kim have since reconciled and they are now back on good terms. The source added that the two have sat down and talked about their differences.

"Although they don't agree on a lot of things, including the handling of the issue at hand, they continue to respect each other," the source added.

Looking back at their fight scene, both Kim and Kourtney do not consider it their finest moment.

Months back, during the filming of their reality television series, Kim and Khloe confronted their eldest sister Kourtney about not sharing enough of her life to their viewers. Although the 40-year old mom of three did try to tell them the truth, her sisters were just not ready to accept her explanation.

Like any other regular family, their conversation turned into an argument. Finally, it ended in a brawl. Khloe was there to get in the middle of the two, but Kim and Kourtney just needed to let the steam out.

According to Kim Kardashian-West, their mother Kris Jenner cried after seeing them fight on screen. It got her so upset that she canceled the filming of their show for a week.

"The sisters are embarrassed about the fight, but since they signed up for the reality show, they promised to show the audience their real life," the source explained.

While the two have reportedly kissed and reconciled, their fans are hopeful that such violence would not happen in the family again.

Learning It The Hard Way

In the most recent episode, Kourtney and Kim have obviously moved forward from the fight and went on a trip to Armenia with their kids. However, the episode ended with Kourtney making a huge announcement.

She said that she has decided to take a step back from the series. Finally, after years of saying that she wanted to spend more time with her kids, the Poosh founder is finally going to do it.

While Kourtney referred to their fight as "trash," she responded to a Twitter user who criticized her work ethics.

"I realize that a lot of the conversation surrounds my work ethic, and I feel I need to make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, it's the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I've decided to focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don't judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well," Kourtney said.

Kourtney Kardashian has received a lot of criticism about how she has always been vocal about wanting to quit the show. And now that she confirmed that she did quit the show, she hopes her critics would just accept it and move on.

Finally, Kourt is going to do what she has always wanted to do -- be there for her kids.

