Kim Kardashian SLAMMED for ‘Cultural Appropriation’ -- AGAIN!

Another day, another Kardashian controversy.

After the success of Kanye's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris last March 2, the Wests, as usual, made the headlines.

It was when rapper and fashion designer, Kanye's 6-year-old daughter, stole the show and surprised the audience with her rapping debut. Like father, like daughter as the proud dad joined North West on stage.

However, things went out a little different for the West matriarch.

Kim K Slammed for "Cultural Appropriation"

Kim Kardashian is on the hot seat once again after being accused of "cultural appropriation."

The SKIMS founder shared a series of photos of herself sporting her extremely long braids while donning a Yeezy taupe jacket over a plunging beige crop top. She topped the look with baggy high-waisted grey trousers and strappy nude high heels. Her eldest daughter was also seen wearing the same hairstyle.

Instead of getting prase from his 63 million Twitter followers though, Kim K received heavy backlash for her satorial choice.

One online user called out Kim and said: "you are not black this s**t is so racist. PLEASE listen to the Black people telling you that this is cultural appropriation & not okay. Black people face legal discrimination simply because of their hair and you get to just wear it for fun. do recognize how privileged this is?"

Another user replied to the reality star's tweet: "How does she keep getting away with it'; 'not this again'; 'YOU ARE NOT BLACK'; 'Bruh why do you keep doing this? You think she'd learn. Put your hair up in a high pony and go to the fashion show like everyone else."

Not Once, But Twice

This is not the first time the KKW Beauty mogul has been criticized for the same issue.

Just recently, the millionaire entrepreneur was slammed for blackfishing and cultural appropriation and was accused of "refusing to be white."

The 39-year-old Armenian-American star mentioned in one of her videos that she uses her KKW Beauty products to darken her "too pale" hands.

"KKW Beauty Body Make Up is perfect for hands because my hands are always pale, and our formula is waterproof so you can wash your hands," Kim said in one of her recent makeup tutorials.

Netizens lambasted Kim for what she did and for promoting the wrong values, with one even emphasizing that she is not white. The Twitter user also called out the 39-year-old reality TV star for "promoting unrealistic beauty/body standards."

In 2019, Kim Kardashian also faced the same fate when she posed for the cover of 7Hollywood magazine to pay tribute to businesswoman, humanitarian and Old Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor.

Kim rocked the 1950's vibe as she showed off a bobbed wig and wore a cat-eye makeup. According to her, it was a "dream come true" to recreate the look of the British-American icon. The shoot was directed by French fashion designer, Manfred Thierry Mugler.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles