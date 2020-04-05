Meghan Markle Desperate To Have Celebrity Lifestyle Back? The Truth

It seems Meghan Markle has been itching to set foot on Hollywood again that she urged to move back to Los Angeles immediately after Megxit became official.

In 2018, a few months after her engagement to the Duke of Sussex in November 2017, Meghan announced that she would be leaving the hit legal drama "Suits" to focus more on her "instant" royal life.

However, after attending less than a hundred days of royal duties throughout her time as a royal, she immediately flew back to Los Angeles with Harry and their son, Archie, to pursue her Hollywood dreams once again.

Celebrity branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev has suggested that the sudden relocation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles only proves that they want to pursue a change in their lifestyle.

"I don't believe Meghan and Harry are moving out to Los Angeles for a peaceful life," the author of "The Kim Kardashian Principle" told The Guardian. "I think they're moving here for a particular type of lifestyle."

Recently, Harry and Meghan used their Instagram page @sussexroyal for the last time to give their farewell message. In their message, they subtly expressed their intention to "focus on the new chapter" of their lives.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," a part of their farewell Instagram post read.

Because of their toned-down message, one can easily translate it and understand that the family-of-three's LA move does not really mean they are searching for a peaceful life.

Why They Chose Los Angeles?

Previously, TV Producer Nick Bullen said in the documentary "Meghan for President?" that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might establish three bases -- in Windsor, California and Africa -- if they would leave the monarchy.

They were also very open about their future plans, telling the public that they were eyeing for a second base in the United States after completing their home renovation in Windsor.

Just like how most experts predicted it, Meghan and Harry immediately packed their bags and went to Los Angeles soon after Megxit became official on March 31.

Although it broke the heart of most royalties, their decision can undoubtedly help them pursue their dreams since Los Angeles offers a lot of opportunity for them to grow their brand and be financially independent.

It is a given that they both need a solid and booming source of income to fund their endeavors and campaigns. In fact, Meghan already started the work by collaborating with Disney and voicing a documentary entitled "Elephants".

"The paps will love them, and it will be crazy at the beginning - but, just like anything and any celebrity, eventually they become part of the community and it just becomes a normalcy in La La Land," Mindy Weiss, a Los Angeles-based personality, assured.

