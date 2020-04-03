Royal Nightmare: Meghan Markle's Hollywood Dream Won't Be Fairy Tale-Like, Celeb Warns

It is unfortunate for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to expect that they can live their fairy tale-like dream outside the monarchy when, in fact, they are about to experience a different nightmare.

Following the bombshell reports about Harry and Meghan leaving Vancouver Island for Los Angeles, a famous local warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they are now up to face a nightmare.

According to TV personality and LA resident Sharon Osbourne, the royal couple's choice to set up their new home in Los Angeles after they spent months in Canada will not bring them the privacy that they always wanted.

"They actually moved to California...I don't know why, it's just so alien to me to think of the prince living here," Osbourne said during his appearance on the CBS show "The Talk."

She went on and sent another caution, saying that Meghan and Harry will be fed up with the press in Los Angeles as much as how they felt toward the tabloids in the U.K.

Despite leaving the royal family, Osbourne was sure that they will be followed by more press and paparazzi, causing them to live a busier and more public life.

In the end, the LA local expressed her disappointment over the fact that a royal prince ended up in a place like Los Angeles when they could have chosen to move somewhere like Santa Barbara. She also hoped for them to consider moving again to a calmer city to reach their goals.

What's Their Problem With The Press?

Last year, Meghan was named as 2019's Most Unfairly Treated Person in the United Kingdom.

It came after the Sussexes became the target of British tabloids following their marriage. They even filed lawsuits that immensely detailed the libelous acts of the U.K.-based publications harassing them.

Their previous document against those British tabloids tackled several derogatory statements by Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday, including the exploitation of Markle's father, Thomas Markle, the baby shower issue, her relationship with Doria Ragland, and more made-up issues about Meghan and Prince Harry.

These issues also caused them to take a six-week long break last year, a few months before they announced that they would like to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Sussexes' Base Already Prepared Before Megxit?

Even before they left the U.K. for Canada and jetted again for LA, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes have been so open about establishing their bases away from the royal family.

Last year, TV Producer Nick Bullen said in the documentary "Meghan for President?" that the Duchess wants to give importance to her American heritage by making her son Archie know his ancestries.

Bullen then suggested that the family-of-three will be establishing three bases, including the one in Windsor, California, and Africa.

Rumors like this surfaced when the royal couple said in public that they were eyeing for a second base in the United States after completing their home renovation in Windsor.

