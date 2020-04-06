Good Samaritans: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Deliver Act Of Kindness Amid Crisis

While everyone may be comfortable spending time with their family in their homes, some have to go to work to take care of the sick. Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson recognize the hard work that these frontline workers have to do, and that is why they took action.

Paying It Forward

In their desire to show frontline health workers how much they are appreciated by the community, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson went out of their way to make a big taco delivery to a local hospital.

In an Instagram post by Simpson, the couple can be seen donating 100 taco meals to the local hospital in their community.

"During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all the healthcare workers doing their amazing job. So, we are doing a big taco delivery to a local hospital," the Australian singer shared in the video. He was wearing a mask while taking a video of the meals being delivered.

The next photo he posted was of him and the "Wrecking Ball" singer posing beside a car filled with tacos wrapped in brown bags. In the caption, the singer wrote, "Thank you for your support and love. Stay strong."

In another photo, various health care professionals can be seen smiling while each one was holding their meal.

In a difficult time like this, everyone can do their share. No matter how small or big it may seem, the more important point is for everyone to be helping in the best way they can.

"Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital! So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!" Simpson's caption read.

The message that this couple wants to send is clear -- pay every good deed forward. Furthermore, he encouraged everyone to show their love and support for the healthcare community by simply staying at home. The less exposure that people have, the less likely the virus will spread.

Being Productive Together

Cyrus and Simpson started dating in October 2019 following Miley's split with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the call to be on self-quarantine at home, the young couple has been keeping themselves busy together.

They have also kept their fans updated with what they have been doing while in quarantine. Last Thursday, Simpson posted a time-lapse video on Instagram where Cyrus can be seen shaving his hair. In the caption, he wrote, "Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say! ‍‍".

The black and white video clip was set on the song "Buzzin" by Shwayze featuring Cisco Adler.

Hours after the apparent head-shaving happened, Cody appeared as the live guest on Miley's Instagram Live Show "Bright Minded: Live With Miley."

During his guesting, Simpson surprised Cyrus by reading a poem he made about her.

"Babe! I'm freaked! I'm the most beautiful?" she asked, with a smile from ear to ear.

Simpson replied: "You're the most beautiful, babe."

A day before that, Simpson and Cyrus celebrated their six months together and they could not contain their happiness.

Simpson and Cyrus were friends for a long time before they decided to take their relationship to the next level. And while theirs may seem like a whirlwind romance, it looks like the two have been working very hard to make their relationship work.

Amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Cyrus and Simpson show that every person, no matter how simple, can help make the world better for everyone else.

