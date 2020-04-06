Thanks Coronavirus? Hailey Bieber 'Happiest' In Self Quarantine

Is Hailey Baldwin enjoying the self-quarantine? According to Mrs. Bieber, this quiet time was a long-time coming.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the blonde bombshell revealed how happy she is isolating with her husband Justin Bieber amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old model explained, "I thought I was going to have a lot of anxiety through this process and there has been some. But it's also really shown me that the simplicity in life and kind of dialing everything back has made me so happy."

She added, "I've been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang."

Hailey told her followers that not having things on schedule and relaxing in their 9,000-square-foot estate in Ontario, Canada made her reconnect with herself, which "unexpectedly" made her "really happy."

She revealed that during this self-quarantine time, she had gotten so much more done than she has in a year.

Hailey and Justin have both been open about their mental health struggles such as anxiety, so the two are just feeling great relaxing, focusing on simple things and leaning on their faith.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin admitted that she and her husband are in a fortunate position amid the pandemic, saying, "We have a place out here, and we're super lucky we have a lot of space to kind of just walk around and move around."

Honeymoon Extension

During the lockdown, Mrs. Bieber was able to read books, watch the shows she wanted to watch before, and call people that she wanted to talk to.

And it looks like the two have an extension of their honeymoon phase during the coronavirus quarantine, documenting their fun times and sharing them on social media.

During the live stream, Justin asked his wife what her favorite part of being married to him was, to which she responded with a laugh before saying "Oh my goodness."

Hailey did not answer, but the "Seasons" singer heartwarmingly shared how marriage life with the blonde beauty was great.

Justin cited how Hailey is considerate of so many people and how she makes sure to put other people first. According to the Canadian, his American wife is also a good listener.

Most importantly, Justin shared how Hailey encourages him "to do what I'm good at and what I love."

Except in keeping his mustache.

No Mustache, Please

Hailey reportedly forced the "Sorry" singer to shave off the mustache that has left fans divided.

The pop star has dabbled with a bit of facial hair since the beginning of 2020 but agreed to be "cleaner" when the "Drop the Mic" singer told him she had enough of it.

Continuing the live session from Sunday, the pop icon revealed that Hailey made him shave the mustache.

The "Baby" hitmaker told Toronto Maple Leafs centerman Auston Matthews on Instagram Live that Hailey was going to "freaking kill me" if he won't shave it, so he did.

In February, he posted a video of himself shaving it off in front of the mirror, later earning mixed reactions from his 131 million followers.

