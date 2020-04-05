A Kim Clone? Khloe Kardashian A 'Bully,' 'Hypocrite' For Ganging Up On Kourtney

Each season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" has episodes that put the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Most episodes that get the highest ratings are those where there are plenty of drama, such as the most recent one when Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian-West gang up on Kourtney Kardashian.

Since Kourtney has become vocal about her desire not to have much of her personal life filmed on the reality show, her relationship with her younger sisters shifted.

While fans noticed that there has always been tension between the three, many believe that it would not have gotten so intense had it Kim and Khloe treated Kourtney better. Several viewers noticed that both Kim and Khloe always go up against their older sister -- so much so that the two now are being called bullies.

Kim has always been passive-aggressive towards the mother-of-three, but fans were quick to slam the "Good American" founder for being a "mean girl" and following in the KKW Beauty mogul's footsteps.

One Twitter user called Khloe a "hypocrite," tweeting, "Seriously... Khloe such a hypocrite and disappointment."

In a recent discussion, fans said that they were no longer siding with Khloe after seeing the way she has been treating Kourtney.

Khloe was noticed to be extremely vicious with Kourtney and always seemed to tear her down for not being as invested in the show as the rest of the family.

"I've been a huge defender of Khloe for a while, but after the Jordyn thing, it kind of unhinged the reality for me of how truly vicious she is," another follower wrote.

Another person expressed how True Thompson's mother became Kim's clone by not only being disrespectful to Kourtney but also wanting to be like the SKIMS founder.

"I thought Khloe used to be so fun and down to earth, but now she is just a Kim clone wannabee, and I'm over, and her mean girl antics," another person commented.

Recently, the two sisters have been vocal about Kourtney's alleged lack of worth ethic. They have called her out numerous times, leading to most of their fights. In fact, it has become a regular occurrence on the show.

While fights between siblings are normal, especially when going up against each other, the Kardashian sisters are showing no mercy.

The drama between the three sisters might still be going on after the explosive argument of Kim and Kourtney, which resulted in a physical fight.

"You act like I don't do s***. You have this narrative in your mind. I will literally f*** you up. I work my f****** ass off," Kourtney said in their recent episode for Season 18, during which she can be seen throwing a water bottle at Kim and then attacking her.

However, it seems like the eldest Kardashian is more than done with the drama.

Kourtney revealed in a tweet that she is taking a step back from the show. After one fan urged her to "quit the damn show," she replied, "I did. Bye."

It is not the first time Kourtney said she would be leaving the show. Speaking in an interview last November, she admitted that "every day is different" and that there have been moments that she really wants to leave.

"I don't like missing out on certain things like doing my kids homework or certain after-school activities," Kourt said.

Kim also seems ready for her older sister to leave, as she angrily said in a previous KUWTK trailer: "We're firing Kourtney. She's out."

