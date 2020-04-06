Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Perfect Sex Partner - 'Silent' and With 'Natural Accent' Only Please!

Kylie Jenner bares it all as she revealed her deepest, darkest secret -- in bed.

In her best pal's Instagram Live Series both Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou did the good ole "Would You Rather?" challenge where they are being asked some racy questions

The beauty mogul revealed that she would rather have a "silent" sex partner and admits she cannot handle someone with a "weird fake accent."

However, the 22-year-old reality star gave an exemption that it will be totally fine if the person already has a natural accent.

"Unless he had a weird accent, like naturally. If he had an accent, fine," Jenner told Karanikolaou.

Aside from sharing intimate details in her sex life, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star was asked whether she wants to have a conversation with her future or past self and she chose the future.

Kylie's Babies Other Than Stormi

She was also asked which one she will get rid of, cats or dogs? Jenner answered cats because she is a dog person.

True enough, the Kylie Cosmetics founder really loves dogs.

Interestingly, she owns eight of them, including Italian greyhound named Bambi and Norman or Normi for short.

The two dogs have an Instagram account dedicated to them with nearly 400,000 followers but have not been updated since October 2017.

Aside from her Bambi and Normi she also has three more dogs with the same breed which she calls Harley, Rosy, and Sophia.

No to Nude Photos

Furthermore, with Jenner and BFF's #DoYourPart IG challenge, the "KUWTK" star mentioned that she'd rather give up her phone for life than everyone being able to see what's on her phone.

"Sometimes I look up weird s-t on Google, or random s-t, and I hate opening my Google to weird things. It's embarrassing, and if 160 million people had to see that I'd choose never using my phone again," she explained.

The youngest self-made billionaire cleared that she "don't send nude" photos of her to anyone.

In her Youtube channel, Jenner together with Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and her assistant, Victoria Villarroel played a game of "Who's Most Likely To," the group was asked who was most likely to have their nudes leaked.

While Kylie was confident enough for her answer, the girls pointed out the 22-year-old Karanikolaou, who admitted that she and Villaroel have taken nude photos together and have sworn that they have not sent them to anyone.

The girls also defended themselves when asked which one is the best at keeping secrets.

Palmer, who is a Latina and Salvadoran descent answered all of them because they kept Jenner's biggest secret which is her pregnancy with Stormi.

Confirming Pregnancy Rumors

In 2018, rumors sparked that the Kylie Skin founder is pregnant to her first child with then-partner Travis Scott.

Jenner, on the other hand, confirmed her pregnancy through her Instagram account three days after she gave birth on Storm on February 1.

Meanwhile, her older sisters never confirmed nor denied the speculations to the public.

