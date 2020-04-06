Royal Love: Prince Charles Gets Massive Good News After Surviving Coronavirus

Heart rates dropped the minute the news broke that Prince Charles -- the next heir to the British royal throne -- tested positive from the deadly coronavirus. People were worried that the future king might fall ill and force his eldest son, Prince William, to take his place in case anything unexpected happened.

Although the 71-year-old Prince of Wales only displayed mild symptoms, he is still vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, which is known for targetting older people with weak immune and respiratory systems.

It is still unknown how and when Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son has acquired the virus, but he was immediately put on isolation to prevent spreading the virus from the royal household.

Good thing, Prince Charles responded well to his medications and recovered immediately after seven days in isolation in the royal family's Scottish residence.

Good News For Prince Charles

A former royal doctor said that it is a good thing that Prince Charles quickly recovered from coronavirus despite being a part of the high-risk category.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, Dr. Anna Hemming said that the prince's healthy lifestyle and lack of underlying condition played a significant role in helping him bounce back quickly.

Dr. Heming, who served as the general physician for the royal household for seven years, said: "Fortunately, Prince Charles has recovered well and is back at his desk, opening the Nightingale Hospital on Friday by video link."

"We heard first hand that he is back working and good to see social distancing between those at the ceremony, too," she added.

The royal doctor explained that while the entire U.K. has been cautious in observing social restriction, it is still not guaranteed that everyone is safe from COVID-19. But several cases show that patients who are fit and practice a healthy lifestyle are quicker to recover, just like what happened to Prince Charles.

Happy Reunion

Now that the future king is out of isolation, he is also reunited back with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, just in time for the couple's 15th wedding anniversary this coming Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Although the 72-year-old tested negative for coronavirus, she was also put in isolation for 14 days after Prince Charles confirmed his results. Camilla followed the strict guidelines set by the local government to prevent possible contamination.

While Prince Charles was self-isolating in Birkhall, the Duchess of Cornwall is also doing her own home quarantine in the other part of their Scottish home.

A source told People that despite living from different sides of the house, the couple is still expressing their support for one another.

"Both of them remain in good spirits. There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on. The duchess is concerned for him, but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation," the source said.

Now that they are out of isolation, the royal couple is also back on their feet doing royal duties through virtual communication. On Friday, Prince Charles made history for opening the National Health Service Nightingale hospital through a virtual ceremony using video call.

