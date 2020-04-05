Royal Regret: Meghan Markle DEVASTATED After Moving To LA

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit has now become official, it is easy to assume that the 38-year-old Duchess is living the Hollywood life that she always dreamed of. After all, they even recently relocated to Los Angeles, California.

But despite being one step closer to her celebrity dreams, the former "Suits" actress is said to be feeling devastated as she could not do one thing after moving back to her native city.

Aside from reviving her acting career, Meghan and Harry chose to set up a permanent base in Los Angeles so the Duchess could live closer to her mom, Doria Ragland. Ever since marrying into the royal family, Meghan's 63-year-old mother is the only family member remaining close to her after having an estranged relationship with her father, Thomas, and her siblings.

Nonetheless, despite living 10 miles away from mom Doria, Meghan has not been able to see her since landing on LA due to the health threats brought by the coronavirus.

According to reports, the mother-and-daughter tandem has been advised not to see each other yet as the deadly virus continuously spread across the United States. As of writing, the country has over 336,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and almost 9,600 deaths.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be following strict guidelines of social distancing and other preventive measures to protect their family, especially their 10-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, from getting the virus.

Because of this, the Sussexes are only left to use virtual communications to stay connected with Meghan's mom. The family is said to be keeping in touch with Archie's grandmother through messaging applications like WhatsApp and FaceTime.

However, a royal insider revealed that virtual communication had left Meghan "absolutely heartbroken" since she is already dying to see and spend time with her mother.

"After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum," a source told UK news outlet. "They've been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily, but obviously it's not the same."

The insider added that due to her age, the former social worker is careful with her health, so she is affected by the strict guidelines set by Meghan and Harry against coronavirus.

How is Meghan Dealing With Self-Isolation

According to the same source, the Duchess is using her isolation time to plan her future away from the royal family. Meghan is said to be exploring several good causes that she and Harry could get involved in.

And unlike the earlier reports, the insider revealed that Meghan is not keen on going back to acting anytime soon.

"She has also had a big conference call with her agents and told them that at the moment she doesn't wish to be considered for any acting roles," the source added.

"Those days are gone."

Meghan and Harry flew from Canada to LA through a private jet just before the US-Canada border closed for nonessential travels to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

