One Direction Band Reconciliation May HAPPEN And It's All Because of Harry Styles?

The reunion of the hit boy band One Direction has been in the works for quite some time. Everyone was hoping they would see all five guys performing on stage before the end of 2020.

But it looks like Harry Styles has other plans.

Pushing His Way Up

Styles have previously given hope that a reunion concert for One Direction is going to happen. When he confirmed that he was working on a new music, however, it fueled the rumors even more.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Styles said that he has been writing a lot the past few weeks.

"To be honest, I'm doing some of the stuff that I should be doing more often anyway. I should be playing the guitar more. I should be writing poems and lyrics more. So I've been doing thatt," Styles shared.

The "Falling" hitmaker released his second solo album in December 2019. He is currently stuck in California and is unable to fly home due to the lockdown put in place to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Apart from his announcement about composing new music, Styles also revealed in his recent interview with BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show this week that he has been using this sweet time to record new songs.

When asked about how he was coping up with the lockdown while away from his family, the "Adore You" singer said: "I've worked here a lot so I have friends here and stuff, and I'm lucky enough to be quarantined with a couple of friends.

He further revealed that he and the friends he has been in lockdown with practically started together and they are all working from home.

"I'm trying to have sort of a routine. So I get up and do some sort of exercise and then I'll do some writing and then record a little bit, do some reading, go for a walk," he continued, emphasizing that everyone he is quarantining with is also doing their own work at home.

The End Of The One Direction Era

One Direction began their hiatus four years ago after Zayn Malik decided it was time for him to move on. Despite the fact that each of its original five members started their solo singing careers, their fans are still absolutely excited to see all of them together in a reunion concert.

Now, as everyone is expecting the much-awaited reunion before 2020 closes, Styles is making it more likely.

As Styles has returned to writing music on his own, bookies are convinced that the reunion will happen.In fact, they cut the price and the odds of the reunion as speculations grow stronger.

"One Direction is far from History if the latest odds are anything to go by, with a 2020 reunion being the One Thing fans can seemingly look forward to this year," Alex Apati, Ladbrokes spokesman, told Express UK.

Obviously, this move from the bookies came as a reaction to Harry Styles' confirmation that he is back to making music again amid the coronavirus quarantine..

While Styles did not particularly say who and what the songs are for, fans were quick to say that it would be for One Direction when their reunion this year becomes official.

The great reception and reviews his second album "Fine Line" are getting should get Styles all fired up. His new songs could move his career forward.

