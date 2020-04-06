Royal Family Relative In 'Serious' Condition Due To Coronavirus [REPORT]

One close relative of the British Royal Family has been moved to the intensive care unit due to worsening symptoms caused by the coronavirus.

After Prince Charles announced his recovery from the life-threatening disease, a bad news followed as Princess Eugenie's father-in-law is currently in serious condition after catching the disease.

The royal family relative, George Brooksbank, is currently in a "serious but stable" condition in an unnamed hospital. Meanwhile, his 66-year-old wife, Nicola, also contracted the disease but has been staying at home for self-isolation.

The aforementioned coronavirus patients are the parents of Prince Eugenie's husband, Jack.

"It's a traumatic time for Jack and Eugenie," one of the couple's friends said, per Daily Mail. "George has been very sick, but the whole family has been rallying round to help."

Meanwhile, a family spokesman refused to comment, but a family friend stood up and uttered: "They are hugely grateful for the excellent care that he has been receiving. They are thinking of all the other families who are being similarly affected at this time."

The intensive care admission came just a few days after it has been revealed that Mr. Brooksbank has been ill for a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II's 30-year-old granddaughter has not shared her thoughts yet about the heartbreaking news.

Where Are Princess Eugenie, Jack Right Now?

Princess Eugenie and her husband have been helping Sarah Ferguson to support the frontline NHS staff at hospitals across the country by giving out fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as hand creams.

"We are delighted to be sending fruit and veg boxes out to @nhsenglandldn workers on the frontline who are in great need," the 60-year-old Duchess of York wrote online last Friday.

A family friend divulged that they wanted to help the frontliners in every way, so they gave out care packages which includes essentials such as soap, gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, pasta, sauces, rice, cereal bars and more. They recently delivered the goods at London's Hammersmith hospital.

The daughter of Prince Andrew has been very eager to campaign for the NHS since she underwent surgery for scoliosis at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London back in 2002.

In fact, to show her gratitude, Princess Eugenie even wore a dress on her wedding day that showed the "gift" from her surgery.

In addition, Eugenie has also teamed up with Fergie and Princess Beatrice to support Re-Nourish, a soup company responsible for distributing meals to healthcare workers.

Even Eugenie's Sister Is Affected

Aside from bringing burdens to Princess Eugenie's in-laws, the coronavirus crisis also caused headaches to the royal family since it affected the wedding plans of Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

They were scheduled to exchange vows next month at the Chapel Royal, St James' Palace. But due to the pandemic, the special event has been canceled once again.

Meanwhile, the planned reception at Buckingham Palace has also been postponed, and it remains unclear whether they will still push the wedding ceremony through.

