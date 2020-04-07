Novel Reason: Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Took 'A Break' After Megxit

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family, many are expecting that the Sussexes will immediately jump off announcing their post-royal move to prove that they can stand on their own.

Just like how they have taken the world by surprise by dropping their bombshell announcement to quit as senior royals in January, people are also expecting the couple to be quick on their feet and introduce their new projects.

But the Sussexes' fans may have to wait a little longer to get the latest update from Meghan and Harry as the couple will reportedly be "on a break" for a few months since "Megxit" becomes official.

They Need A Break, Too!

Speaking to The Heir podcast, royal editor Omid Scobie said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had made a surprising decision to take a few months off after officially stepping down as senior working royals.

"It is interesting because we had such a build-up since January to the departure of Meghan and Harry stepping back as senior working royals," Scobie said.

"At the same time, they were announcing that they are closing down their social media and their website and taking a break for the next few months. I think it has really taken everyone by surprise."

The royal expert believes that while people are anticipating for the couple to launch left and right projects, Meghan and Harry decided to take a step back as they also needed a break.

On March 31st, the Duke and Duchess took to their official Instagram account to bid their final goodbye. They thanked their supporters for inspiring them to continue their commitment to serve the world.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," the statement read.

The couple also wished their supporters well and reminded them to take good care of themselves so they can also look after the others.

And unlike their previous social media posts, the Sussexes also made an informal signoff for their final Instagram entry by dropping their royal titles and just putting "Harry and Meghan" to signal the changes in their life.

Meghan And Harry's Smart Move

Another royal expert believes that it is only right for Meghan and Harry to pause for a while and take some time off. According to CTV's Lainey Lui, it would be "insensitive" for the couple to launch their projects, given the current situation brought by the global pandemic.

"I think that is, both on a personal and a professional level, a smart move," Lui said.

"No one is moving forward with plans right now, and if you do have plans to move forward with, it's not really a good look to be flaunting that in people's faces."

The royal expert explained that the rest of the world is on a temporary stop right now due to the health threats brought by the coronavirus, so Meghan and Harry would just come off insensitive and self-centered if they pushed through introducing their new projects and endeavors.

