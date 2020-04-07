Hilaria Baldwin Delivers MOST AMAZING News Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin were devastated when they lost their supposed fifth baby a few months back. However, they did not lose hope.

Now, as the world is trying to win the battle against the coronavirus, the lovely couple delivered the most amazing news for their family.

Another One On The Way

Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have another baby on the way.

Five months ago, the fitness guru suffered a miscarriage that caused deep sadness for their family. It was her second miscarriage within a span of seven months. This time, however, it is different.

The "Mom Brain" podcast host revealed the good news to everyone on Monday: she i's pregnant again and they are hopeful they could keep it this time.

"Sound up ... I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," Hilaria wrote in the caption of the video she posted online.

The 36-year old health and fitness trainer bared her belly as she let everyone hear the baby's heartbeat.

"Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again," she added.

The baby on the way will join their brood Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel Charles, and Romeo Alejandro David -- all of whom are six years old and below. The 62-year old actor is also a dad to his 24-year old daughter Ireland from his previous relationship with actress Kim Basinger.

After the miscarriages that they had in the past, both Alec and Hilaria are hopeful that they would be able to keep this one. The lovely couple is hoping that the baby on the way would be able to complete their family.

Hilaria is expected to give birth towards the last quarter of this year.

Lives Lost

It was in April of last year when Hilaria shared the news that she suffered a miscarriage. She suffered yet another one in November of the same year.

Hilaria and Alec were saddened by the news, especially with the latter as she was already four months pregnant with a baby girl.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be," Hilaria wrote on the caption of a video of herself along with their daughter Carmen.

"We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies - and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too," the caption of the post read.

At that time, the fitness instructor revealed how devastated she was when she lost another baby. She also shared that she only went in for a routine scan but went out with an unbelievable sad news.

"I'm still in shock and don't have this all quite clear," Hilaria said back then

In February, Hilaria opened up about how seeing a therapist helped her recover from the losses. She added that she pretty much goes to therapy every week in the wake of her second miscarriage, especially since it helps her recover physically and mentally

"There is nothing to lose by going to someone and talking. I said it from the beginning: I wasn't ok when it happened, but I knew that I would be and I wanted to be," Hilaria wrote. "For myself, I really needed to choose happiness in such a difficult time. And I needed to work very hard for it."

In an emotional essay she wrote for Glamour, the yoga instructor got candid and opened up about the tragedies she experienced.

At this point, both Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are trying their best to be positive about this pregnancy. They remain hopeful that they would be able to carry it to term as it would literally complete their family.

