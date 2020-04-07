Chrissy Teigen Spills Out Emotional Distress Over Coronavirus Crisis: 'It Really Hits You!'

Behind her funny and quirky persona, Chrissy Teigen admits that it's not always sunshine and rainbows for her.

During the "Ellen DeGeneres Show's" first at-home interview, the mom-of-two opened up about how she and husband John Legend are coping with the government-mandated stay-at-home order.

The former Sports Illustrated model revealed that she has been feeling a little "emotional" as she self-isolates along with her family.

Teigen got vulnerable as she shared that the situation seems "surreal" but they manage to keep it workable.

"This is honestly unreal. Obviously, this is the most unreal situation ever, but of course, we're holding up fine," she explained. "It's just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everybody out there. So, yeah, it's pretty crazy."

The "Lip Sync Battle" host also mentioned that she and DeGeneres' producer, Andy Lassner, spoked about the current state of things and how it "definitely got to them a little bit."

"It's fun to be lighthearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you and you go through these ups and downs. What we're going through right now is unprecedented, and it's unreal."

The Utah-born model and host admitted that during this devastating time, she hopes to "make other people happy" especially those who were badly affected by the health crisis.

Teigen is using her social media to entertain her 29 million Instagram followers with her funny videos and not to mention, the infamous cameo she did during Legend's IG live session. Here, she joined the singer while wearing a towel and the another one wrapped around her head.

To make things a little extra, the model and cookbook author came prepared with a large serving wine glass in hand.

Moreover, the 34-year-old TV personality wished that everything will return to its normal state--where there will be human interaction again.

The U.S.A on Lockdown

A few weeks ago, as the U.S struggled to combat the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the nation, as a result, a growing number of states implemented a stay-at-home policy in hopes to alleviate the spread of the dreaded virus.

It came after the White House encouraged all Americans to practice self-imposed isolation and social distancing.

Hollywood Celebrities Give Back

With this, Hollywood stars used their influence to raise awareness and also took this opportunity to give back to the community.

Big names in the music scene like R&B singer and beauty mogul Rihanna donated $5 million through her Clara Lionel Foundation and have pledged to help various organizations like Direct Relief, the World Health Organization, and Feeding America.

Couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson showed an act of kindness amid the pandemic as they delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California while the "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke announced to host a virtual dinner party in exchange of a donation to her SameYou charity.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Perfect Sex Partner - 'Silent' and With 'Natural Accent' Only Please!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles